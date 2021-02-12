D3 wrestling: CLS wrestlers, Shoreland's Gill ready for state trip

Pinter, Christian Life’s other state medalist from a year ago after he was third at 126 pounds, enters his 138-pound quarterfinal ranked third in the state with a 17-1 overall record. He faces Manawa senior Bryan Griffin (14-0), ranked sixth.

The winner advances to face Riverdale sophomore Ashton Miess (15-0), ranked fourth, or Clear Lake freshman Tyler Sunday (13-2), ranked eighth, in the semifinal.

Stratford junior Gavin Drexler (18-0) sits atop the state rankings with a possible showdown against second-ranked Cash Stewart, a junior from Poynette, waiting in the semifinals. Stewart is 7-0 overall.

Both Stewart and Drexler won state titles last year, with Stewart claiming the 120-pound crown and Drexler the championship at 126 pounds.

Also in the hunt

Hernandez and Drew Dolphin are ranked sixth at 220 and 106, respectively, while Grubbs (113) and Luhr (126) are ranked each eighth.

Drew Dolphin (12-2) has top-ranked Ian Radintz (15-0), a sophomore from Glenwood City, in an opening-round matchup. The winner faces either La Crosse Aquinas freshman Jake Fitzpatrick (14-2), ranked fifth, or Crandon freshman Elias Glinski (18-1), ranked seventh.