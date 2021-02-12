D3 wrestling: CLS wrestlers, Shoreland's Gill ready for state trip

For six Christian Life wrestlers, the dream of a WIAA Division-3 state championship is still alive and well.
Those six will have the chance to fulfill those dreams Saturday when they travel to Wausau East for the Division-3 Individual State Tournament.
Quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m., with semifinals set to start 15 minutes after the opening round concludes.
The state title matches are scheduled for 5 p.m.
Representing the Eagles are junior Troy Dolphin (120 pounds) and senior Isaiah Hernandez (220), who both finished first at last weekend’s sectional tournament, along with second-place finishers freshman Drew Dolphin (106), freshman Ian Grubbs (113), freshman Jordan Luhr (126) and senior Javis Pinter (138).
Chasing another medal
Troy Dolphin, who finished third at 113 pounds a year ago, enters Saturday at the Eagles’ highest-ranked wrestler, according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
Dolphin (12-0), ranked second, opens his State Tournament against fourth-ranked Fennimore sophomore Brett Birchman (10-1). The winner faces either Manawa senior Colten Klemm (12-0), ranked third, or Ladysmith sophomore Clayton Roscoe (16-2), ranked eighth.
The other side of the bracket features top-ranked Brayden Sonnentag, a sophomore from Cadott, who enters the tournament at 16-0. Sonnentag won the state title at 106 pounds last season.
Pinter, Christian Life’s other state medalist from a year ago after he was third at 126 pounds, enters his 138-pound quarterfinal ranked third in the state with a 17-1 overall record. He faces Manawa senior Bryan Griffin (14-0), ranked sixth.
The winner advances to face Riverdale sophomore Ashton Miess (15-0), ranked fourth, or Clear Lake freshman Tyler Sunday (13-2), ranked eighth, in the semifinal.
Stratford junior Gavin Drexler (18-0) sits atop the state rankings with a possible showdown against second-ranked Cash Stewart, a junior from Poynette, waiting in the semifinals. Stewart is 7-0 overall.
Both Stewart and Drexler won state titles last year, with Stewart claiming the 120-pound crown and Drexler the championship at 126 pounds.
Also in the hunt
Hernandez and Drew Dolphin are ranked sixth at 220 and 106, respectively, while Grubbs (113) and Luhr (126) are ranked each eighth.
Drew Dolphin (12-2) has top-ranked Ian Radintz (15-0), a sophomore from Glenwood City, in an opening-round matchup. The winner faces either La Crosse Aquinas freshman Jake Fitzpatrick (14-2), ranked fifth, or Crandon freshman Elias Glinski (18-1), ranked seventh.
Hernandez (14-3) matches up with Cumberland senior Milan Monchiovich (14-1), ranked fifth, in the quarterfinal round. The winner faces either Reedsville junior Cole Ebert (6-1), ranked third, or Westby junior Dylan Nottestad (19-0), ranked fourth.
The state’s top-ranked 220-pounder is Wittenberg-Birnamwood sophomore David Gauderman (16-1).
Grubbs (16-1) opens his tournament run against fifth-seeded Kaleb Casey (15-1), a junior from Spring Valley-Elmwood. The winner faces either top-ranked Nolan McKittrick (17-0), a senior from Royal, or Coleman sophomore Ray LeMieux (14-2), a sophomore from Coleman, who is ranked third.
Luhr (13-4) has a quarterfinal match with Mineral Point sophomore Tarrin Riley (11-0), a sophomore from Mineral Point who is ranked second in the state. The winner faces fourth-ranked Bryer Christel (8-0), a sophomore from Reedsville, or seventh-ranked Derick Vollendorf (12-3), a senior from Ladysmith, who is ranked seventh.
The state’s top-ranked 126 pounder is Cameron junior Tanner Gerber (13-0), who faces fifth-ranked Jericho Heiser (12-2), a senior from Shiocton. Gerber is a two-time state champion with titles at 106 pounds in 2019 and 113 last year.
Entering the tournament, Gerber has a 110-3 career record.
Gill in Division-2
Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Mason Gill finished second at sectionals last weekend at 126 pounds to earn a berth in Saturday’s Division-2 Individual State Tournament at Adams-Friendship.
Gill (15-1) is ranked No. 6 at 126 and faces fourth-ranked Lodi junior Chandler Curtis (11-1) in the 10 a.m. quarterfinals. The winner faces either top-ranked Luxemburg-Casco freshman Max Ronsman (16-0) or eighth-ranked Ashland junior Austin Defoe (13-1) in the semifinals, which will begin approximately 15 minutes after the end of the quarterfinals.
The Division-2 championship matches are scheduled for 5 p.m.
Limited tickets
The State Tournament is being held at three different venues this year because of the pandemic.
Tickets are $11 per session, and there is a two-ticket limit per participant. No general admission seating will be available.
Fans can tune into Fox Sports Wisconsin for the state finals, which will be broadcast live. The championship matches also will be streamed on FoxSportsGo.com with cable provider authentication.
All mats of the pre-finals matches and the third- and fifth-place matches will be streamed live on WIAA.TV with a subscription to the NFHS Network. To subscribe, fans can go to wiaa.tv or nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription button on the top right of the page.