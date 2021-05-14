Daviyon Nixon agrees to terms with Carolina Panthers

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon has officially signed with the Carolina Panthers.
On Thursday, panthers.com reported that Nixon and the Panthers agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, the second member of the team's 11-man rookie class to sign in advance of this weekend's mini-camp. A defensive tackle out of the University of Iowa, Nixon was selected on May 1 in the fifth round (158th overall) of the NFL Draft.
After a stellar 2020 season with the Hawkeyes, Nixon forfeited his final year of eligibility and declared for the draft in late December. Initially projected as a first-rounder by some, by the time the draft rolled around, Nixon was generally projected to go in the second through fourth rounds. For whatever reason, he fell to the fifth.
"It came as a total shock, honestly," Nixon told the media after he was drafted. "I had no idea who was going to pick me. But I'm really excited to be (in Carolina). Personally, I feel like you guys are getting the best defensive tackle in the draft. A guy who's fought through a lot of trials and tribulations to get here."
Nixon graduated from Indian Trail in 2017 and spent a season at Iowa Western Community College in order to improve his grades. After sitting out the 2018 season as a redshirt after transferring to Iowa, he was a rotational player in 2019 before bursting onto the scene as a full-time starter in 2020.
Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the lead in sacks (5.5) and turned in a highlight-reel 71-yard interception return for a touchdown against Penn State. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense and was a consensus All-American.
When he was selected, Nixon became the ninth player from a Kenosha high school to be drafted by the NFL and the first since former Bradford teammates Trae Waynes and Melvin Gordon both went in the first round in 2015.
The others are Bradford graduate Tom Bienemann (1951), Bradford graduate Ken Huxhold (1951), Bradford graduate Alan Ameche (1955), Bradford graduate Tom Braatz (1955), Bradford graduate Joe Cerne (1965) and St. Joseph graduate Tom Regner (1967). Ameche, Regner, Waynes and Gordon are the only first-rounders.