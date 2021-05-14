Daviyon Nixon agrees to terms with Carolina Panthers

Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon has officially signed with the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, panthers.com reported that Nixon and the Panthers agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, the second member of the team's 11-man rookie class to sign in advance of this weekend's mini-camp. A defensive tackle out of the University of Iowa, Nixon was selected on May 1 in the fifth round (158th overall) of the NFL Draft.

After a stellar 2020 season with the Hawkeyes, Nixon forfeited his final year of eligibility and declared for the draft in late December. Initially projected as a first-rounder by some, by the time the draft rolled around, Nixon was generally projected to go in the second through fourth rounds. For whatever reason, he fell to the fifth.

"It came as a total shock, honestly," Nixon told the media after he was drafted. "I had no idea who was going to pick me. But I'm really excited to be (in Carolina). Personally, I feel like you guys are getting the best defensive tackle in the draft. A guy who's fought through a lot of trials and tribulations to get here."

