DeSimone Gymnasium will host men's and women's GLIAC Tournament games on Tuesday

After a season of abnormal circumstances for everyone in college basketball, the DeSimone Gymnasium will be the site of something normal Tuesday.
A UW-Parkside doubleheader.
The Parkside men's and women's teams will each host a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament first-round game on Tuesday, with the women facing Ferris State at 3 p.m. and the men taking on Saginaw Valley State at 7 p.m.
The programs almost always played doubleheaders against a visiting school, with the women playing first and the men playing second, during the regular season in the GLIAC and previously in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. But in an effort to limit the number of people in any one location during the pandemic, this season the GLIAC schedule had its men's and women's teams playing in opposite locations.
With the conference tournament matchups and first-round host sites dictated by seedings, however, it just so happened that the Parkside men and women both wound up as first-round hosts.
Here's a look at each matchup:
Parkside men
After being swept at home by Michigan Tech to close the regular season, the Rangers fell to the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament and have to play a first-round game against the 10th-seeded Cardinals.
Saginaw Valley State is actually the lowest seed in the GLIAC Tournament, which features only 10 of the conference's 12 teams. Northern Michigan and Davenport are not participating due to COVID-19 protocols.
The winner of Tuesday's game advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either top-seeded Wayne State (Mich.) or second-seeded Grand Valley State in Hammond, Ind., which will be the site for the rest of the conference tournament after Tuesday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the championship is on Sunday.
This will be Saginaw Valley State's second trip to Somers this season. The Rangers (9-9) swept the Cardinals (3-11) on Jan. 29 and 30 by scores of 71-65 and 73-57.
It will also be the Cardinals' first postseason appearance at the DeSimone since they won the NCAA Division II Tournament Midwest Regional in 2016.
To win the conference title and therefore an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, Parkside will have to win four straight games this week. Even the teams that have a bye into Thursday's quarterfinals will have to win three straight, something that's been a tough task for anyone in the GLIAC this season.
In the GLIAC North Division, all six teams had at least eight wins during the 18-game GLIAC regular season, and three teams atop the South all had at least 11 wins. The Rangers had one four-game winning streak and are currently on a three-game losing streak, their longest of the season.
"I don't know how many teams in the league have actually had a three-game winning streak," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after Friday's five-point loss to Michigan Tech. "For our last eight games (before a 22-point loss Saturday), this is every single game. Every single game has been down to the wire. This is how it's going to be, so it's tough.
"When you never blow anybody out, you never get to just relax. Every single possession for four weeks has been like this. And so when you have young guys and inexperienced guys, they maybe play a little bit tighter at times. You never have that eight- or 10-point lead where you're just loose. In the last month, I think we've had an eight- or 10-point lead for a total of maybe five minutes. Otherwise, it's all either five points or less either way."
Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu leads the Rangers with 13.1 points per game and is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game, sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. is averaging 9.7 points per game and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau is averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.
Saginaw Valley State junior guard Myles Belyeu is averaging 15.7 points per game, tied for eighth in the conference. The Cardinals' roster has four players 6-foot-10 or taller.
Parkside women
The Rangers snagged the No. 8 seed for the conference tournament and will host ninth-seeded Ferris State in the the first round.
The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals in Westville, Ind., where the rest of the tournament will be held after Tuesday. If all the higher seeds win Tuesday, Parkside would face top-seeded Michigan Tech on Thursday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the championship is on Sunday. All 12 GLIAC teams are participating.
Parkside finished the regular season at an even 9-9. And though the Rangers are coming off a road sweep against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., to close the regular season, it was a strong performance against the Huskies, who were ranked No. 10 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll.
Parkside dropped both games by a combined six points, losing 77-73 on Friday and 72-70 on Saturday. In Saturday's game, the Rangers trailed by 12 with just 2 minutes, 39 seconds left to play before embarking on a furious rally and closing to within three at 72-69.
Parkside junior guard Alyssa Nelson was then fouled on a 3-point attempt in the closing seconds and had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line. She made the first but missed the second, however, and then intentionally missed the third. Junior wing Hannah Plockelman nearly corralled the rebound for a game-winning putback after the intentional miss, but the Huskies tipped the ball away.
Nelson has been fantastic all season, and she scored 25 and 18 points against the Huskies to finish the regular season third in the GLIAC with 19.7 points per game. Plockelman, meanwhile, finished second in rebounding at 8.1 per contest.
As Parkside coach Jen Conely has stressed all season, the Rangers' chances usually hinge on how well they play defensively. Parkside averaged a conference-best 74.3 points per game during the regular season but allowed 73.2 per game, second-most in the GLIAC.
"Looking forward to March with this group," Conely said after Saturday's game. "If we can play 40 minutes on both ends, we have the ability to compete with everyone."
Ferris State, meanwhile, went 6-12 during the regular season and is led by freshman guard Kadyn Blanchard's 16.9 points per game.
The Rangers and Bulldogs split their regular-season series in Big Rapids, Mich., on Jan. 15 and 16, with Parkside winning the first game, 86-82, and Ferris State winning the second, 91-89.