DeSimone Gymnasium will host men's and women's GLIAC Tournament games on Tuesday

"I don't know how many teams in the league have actually had a three-game winning streak," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said after Friday's five-point loss to Michigan Tech. "For our last eight games (before a 22-point loss Saturday), this is every single game. Every single game has been down to the wire. This is how it's going to be, so it's tough.

"When you never blow anybody out, you never get to just relax. Every single possession for four weeks has been like this. And so when you have young guys and inexperienced guys, they maybe play a little bit tighter at times. You never have that eight- or 10-point lead where you're just loose. In the last month, I think we've had an eight- or 10-point lead for a total of maybe five minutes. Otherwise, it's all either five points or less either way."

Sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu leads the Rangers with 13.1 points per game and is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game, sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. is averaging 9.7 points per game and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau is averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game.

Saginaw Valley State junior guard Myles Belyeu is averaging 15.7 points per game, tied for eighth in the conference. The Cardinals' roster has four players 6-foot-10 or taller.

