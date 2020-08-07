Divisions II and III cancel all fall sports championships

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Parkside and Carthage are among the vast majority of NCAA schools that will now have no fall sports championships.

On Wednesday, Divisions II and III announced that those events were cancelled for 2020. Parkside, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is in Division II. Carthage, a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, is in Division III.

Division II cited "operational, logistical and financial" problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parkside athletic department on Friday said it would make a formal announcement early next week regarding the situation. In late July, the GLIAC had announced it would begin the fall season with a conference-only schedule.

Division III, which has the most schools of the three divisions, had already seen nearly all of its conferences cancel fall sports. That includes the CCIW, which in late July announced it would postpone fall conference competitions after a unanimous vote by its Council of Presidents.

In accordance with that decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1.