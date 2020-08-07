You are the owner of this article.
Divisions II and III cancel all fall sports championships
Local colleges

NCAA logo

UW-Parkside and Carthage are among the vast majority of NCAA schools that will now have no fall sports championships.

On Wednesday, Divisions II and III announced that those events were cancelled for 2020. Parkside, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is in Division II. Carthage, a member of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, is in Division III.

Division II cited "operational, logistical and financial" problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parkside athletic department on Friday said it would make a formal announcement early next week regarding the situation. In late July, the GLIAC had announced it would begin the fall season with a conference-only schedule.

Division III, which has the most schools of the three divisions, had already seen nearly all of its conferences cancel fall sports. That includes the CCIW, which in late July announced it would postpone fall conference competitions after a unanimous vote by its Council of Presidents.

In accordance with that decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1.

"Our approach this semester will seem similar to a spring non-traditional season for our fall student-athletes and give us the flexibility to adjust as needed in the coming months,” Carthage interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson said in a news release then. "We want to provide as much of an experience for our teams while also keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and the rest of the Carthage community at the forefront of every decision we make.

"I truly appreciate President (John) Swallow and our coaches' ability to adjust and respond quickly to this ever-changing situation."

In Divisions II and III, the NCAA puts on a football championship. Carthage has a football program, but Parkside does not.

The major Division I football schools, meanwhile, hold a championship outside of the NCAA. But decisions made at the Division I level have a significant impact on other divisions.

The Division I men's basketball NCAA Tournament television contract, for example, provides a significant source of funding for NCAA championships across the three divisions. March Madness was cancelled this year.

As a whole, the NCAA on Wednesday decided to leave decisions on fall sports up to divisions and conferences. With no lucrative football television contracts on the line, Divisions II and III made a quick decision.

