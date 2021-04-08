Dream still very much alive for Kenosha's Alvarado

“I’ve been chasing my dream, and I love it,” he said. “I love every part of my life. I love doing what I need to do to get where I want to be. Everything is amazing right now, life is good, especially after quarantine. Life couldn’t be better now. It finally feels like the sun is shining on my face, honestly.”

Alvarado’s coach, Carlos Aguilar, said the hope before the tournament was to just have him put his best foot forward and see what transpired from there against the best in the country.

And in the end, his young trainee more than showed he could hold his own.

“I’m super proud,” Aguilar said. “We went out to this tournament just hoping to do the best that we could do. He was a dominant force. He exceeded even his own expectations, I think.

“... The last fight was a tough fight, but it was also extremely close. he looked really good.”

While the last match was hard fought, it was all Alvarado in the other three, his coach said.

And that came on the heels of not being able to even compete for more than a year as COVID-19 put a huge obstacle in his way.

But you wouldn’t have known that by how he performed, Aguilar said.