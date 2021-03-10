DUI charges against Melvin Gordon dismissed

The driving under the influence charges against Denver Broncos running back and former Bradford great Melvin Gordon have been dismissed, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
Klis reported the dismissal Wednesday morning.
According to Klis, Gordon pled guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding, which is merely eight points off his driver's license and a $429 fine. Gordon was cited on Oct. 13 for driving 71 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.
But that's a small infraction for Gordon, considering he was initially cited for DUI in the incident, which would've been his first offense. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday morning that Denver's district attorney dismissed the DUI charges "due to evidentiary concerns."
According to Klis, the district attorney and Gordon's attorneys made clear that this was not a plea deal to DUI, but rather a reckless driving charge related to speeding.
It also appears to be a huge financial gain for Gordon in what Klis characterized as a "big win."
"This means Gordon returns to Broncos in 2021," Klis tweeted. "He has $4.5 million guaranteed salary that should NOT be voided. Also has $2M camp reporting bonus. Then per game roster bonus that brings his total payout to nearly $7M."
Gordon likely would've received a three-game suspension from the NFL had he been found guilty of the DUI charges, though he could still be subject to discipline, the website Broncos Wire pointed out. Klis tweeted that Gordon has already served 12 hours of community service that were ordered through the Broncos.
Gordon is coming off his first season with the Broncos after spending his first five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted him 15th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of Wisconsin. Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos last offseason in free agency.
Gordon fell just shy of the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career in 2020, finishing with 986 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 32 passes for another 158 yards and a score.
In six NFL seasons, Gordon has rushed for 5,226 yards and 45 touchdowns and has caught 256 passes for 2,031 yards and 12 touchdowns.