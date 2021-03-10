DUI charges against Melvin Gordon dismissed

The driving under the influence charges against Denver Broncos running back and former Bradford great Melvin Gordon have been dismissed, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Klis reported the dismissal Wednesday morning.

According to Klis, Gordon pled guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding, which is merely eight points off his driver's license and a $429 fine. Gordon was cited on Oct. 13 for driving 71 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

But that's a small infraction for Gordon, considering he was initially cited for DUI in the incident, which would've been his first offense. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday morning that Denver's district attorney dismissed the DUI charges "due to evidentiary concerns."

According to Klis, the district attorney and Gordon's attorneys made clear that this was not a plea deal to DUI, but rather a reckless driving charge related to speeding.

It also appears to be a huge financial gain for Gordon in what Klis characterized as a "big win."