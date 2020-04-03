Dummer accepts extra year from NCAA

The sudden end to the spring season left college seniors across the country having to make an unexpected decision about their future.
For many, the choice was fairly straightforward, as they have gotten close enough to finishing their degree that the time is now to move into their career choice.
But for some, the decision was a bit different — and when the NCAA decided to extend an extra year of eligibility to all seniors adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it presented a new opportunity.
And that's just what Tremper graduate Emma Dummer was looking for.
Dummer, a senior third baseman on the Minesota State-Moorhead softball team, decided recently that she would return to the program in 2021.
A pre-physical therapy major, Dummer said Thursday that she's adding a physical education major to her class load, which will add an extra year — followed by student teaching — to her time on campus.
With that being the case, a chance to finish her softball career on her terms was too enticing to pass up.
"I applied for physical therapy school and haven't gotten in anywhere yet, so I didn't really know what my plan was for next year," Dummer said. "When this thing happened, I just kind of put it up as an option to come back. Adding another major has given me a couple more options academically, also."
Knowing what her future holds now, especially in such an uncertain time, is an exciting turn of events, Dummer said.
"I'm pretty excited about it," she said. "I know our incoming freshman class has a lot of athletic and competitive people in it, so I'm super excited to be able to play with them. Coming back, having a fifth year and being with my teammates that I already know and making stronger connections, I'm pretty excited for that."
Dummer, one of three seniors on the roster and the only one who will return, echoed the sentiments of many athletes regarding the emotions she felt when the season was eventually canceled.
The team was on its spring trip in Florida when word began to trickle out that something big was happening across the globe.
But that trickle soon increased in intensity before the eventual decision was made.
"The first couple days, it was fine," Dummer said. "No one was really nervous about our season getting shutdown. Then (other conferences) started canceling, and then one day, it just flipped the switch.
"They told us we could finish up our games in Florida, and then we would have to head home. Our season got postponed, and the day after we got back from Florida we found out everything was canceled."
When the word came down, at that point it looked like the end of the road as the offer for an additional year of eligibility wasn't an option — and that was difficult, Dummer said.
"It was really emotional," she said. "The last days we were in Florida, there wasn't a lot of teams there because a lot of them decided to head home early. But at the end of every inning, all the seniors would go out and everyone would clap. It was a cool experience, but it was really emotional to be a part of."
Through the 14-game season in 2020, Dummer was batting .295 (13-for-44) with five runs scored, four doubles and six RBI.
As a junior, she led the team with seven homers and 27 RBI and batted .293, including 14 doubles, 11 multi-hit games, three three-hit games and two four-RBI games.
In the classroom, Dummer also earned All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference academic honors.
"I've had a great time," she said. "I love it up here. I love the people. I love my team. My coaches are awesome. Getting to play is a really fun experience."
