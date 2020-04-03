Dummer accepts extra year from NCAA

Knowing what her future holds now, especially in such an uncertain time, is an exciting turn of events, Dummer said.

"I'm pretty excited about it," she said. "I know our incoming freshman class has a lot of athletic and competitive people in it, so I'm super excited to be able to play with them. Coming back, having a fifth year and being with my teammates that I already know and making stronger connections, I'm pretty excited for that."

Dummer, one of three seniors on the roster and the only one who will return, echoed the sentiments of many athletes regarding the emotions she felt when the season was eventually canceled.

The team was on its spring trip in Florida when word began to trickle out that something big was happening across the globe.

But that trickle soon increased in intensity before the eventual decision was made.

"The first couple days, it was fine," Dummer said. "No one was really nervous about our season getting shutdown. Then (other conferences) started canceling, and then one day, it just flipped the switch.

"They told us we could finish up our games in Florida, and then we would have to head home. Our season got postponed, and the day after we got back from Florida we found out everything was canceled."