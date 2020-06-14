Elizabeth Alia Bio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth Alia, Center Forward

College choice: Marquette University

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “When my dad (St. Joseph coach Gino Alia) told me the news, it was just so heartbreaking. You would have never expected it, knowing that we played our last game not knowing it was our last game together.”

As one of the team captains, how did you communicate to your teammates during this situation? “Everyone was really ready to put in the work and ready to start training early. I feel like the whole time I had a really positive (attitude). I was like, ‘No, guys, we’re going to have a season, we’re going to make it work. Let’s keep training, let’s keep this up. It’s not cancelled until it’s cancelled.’ I feel like a lot of people had their hopes up and were intending on a season. I feel like we just communicated really positively. And then hearing it’s for sure off, it was just kind of hard to have to tell everyone.”