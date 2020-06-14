Elizabeth Alia Bio

Elizabeth Alia, Center Forward
College choice: Marquette University
What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “When my dad (St. Joseph coach Gino Alia) told me the news, it was just so heartbreaking. You would have never expected it, knowing that we played our last game not knowing it was our last game together.”
As one of the team captains, how did you communicate to your teammates during this situation? “Everyone was really ready to put in the work and ready to start training early. I feel like the whole time I had a really positive (attitude). I was like, ‘No, guys, we’re going to have a season, we’re going to make it work. Let’s keep training, let’s keep this up. It’s not cancelled until it’s cancelled.’ I feel like a lot of people had their hopes up and were intending on a season. I feel like we just communicated really positively. And then hearing it’s for sure off, it was just kind of hard to have to tell everyone.”
What lessons can you take away from this? “Don’t take anything for granted. Be prepared for the unexpected. Never in a million years did I think I would not have a senior soccer season. So I guess it just kind of makes you think that everything you do, just give it 110 percent while you can, because you never know if there’s going to be a next time.”
FYI: Alia was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference after her sophomore and junior seasons and last year was named Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention. In the Lancers’ run to the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018, Alia had a goal and an assist in the semifinals against Eau Claire Regis/McDonnell Catholic and an assist in the championship match against Cedar Grove-Belgium.
