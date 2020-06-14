Elliana Mandli Bio

Elliana Mandli, Goalkeeper
College choice: Loras (Iowa) College, where she’ll play soccer at the NCAA Division III level.
What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “When it all started, I had many, many mixed feelings about the whole situation. For example, I was sad that we didn’t get a chance to have our senior season. I was sad and depressed that we didn’t get an opportunity to try and succeed in the 2020 spring season. All throughout the winter months I was training for the upcoming season, because it was going to be the last time I played in high school with the people I’ve been playing with for many years. ... I was very heartbroken at first when I found out that spring sports were most likely out of the picture.”
What lessons can you take away from this? “I’ve been with the seniors for such a long time, since Red Star Club. Ever since I was like eight years old, we’ve all been together. We’ve won championships here and there. We’ve overcome a lot of obstacles on our path together. That truly helped us bond as seniors and throughout the whole high school career. To have an ending like this as seniors, it’s hard, but knowing that we’ll get some sort of recognition in July, just to play one more time together, it’s a real opportunity. ... We’ve had a great run together, and there’s nothing I would take for granted playing with these gals.”
How has the quarantine impacted your life in general? “I’ve always lived by this motto ever since like birth, everything happens for a reason. Ever since the corona hit, if we weren’t in quarantine, I probably wouldn’t have noticed the special bonds that we formed as a team and all the group texts. ... If it weren’t for quarantine, I don’t think I would’ve noticed how much peace and joy I’ve felt spending time with my family.”
FYI: Mandli made five saves and allowed just one goal total in the state semifinals and championship match during the Lancers’ WIAA Division-4 state title run in 2018. She was named second-team All-Metro Classic Conference last year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!