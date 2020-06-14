Elliana Mandli Bio

Elliana Mandli, Goalkeeper

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “When it all started, I had many, many mixed feelings about the whole situation. For example, I was sad that we didn’t get a chance to have our senior season. I was sad and depressed that we didn’t get an opportunity to try and succeed in the 2020 spring season. All throughout the winter months I was training for the upcoming season, because it was going to be the last time I played in high school with the people I’ve been playing with for many years. ... I was very heartbroken at first when I found out that spring sports were most likely out of the picture.”