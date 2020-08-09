Engle captures fourth straight Men's County Open title

Both hit their approach shots close and birdied the short par-4 14th, then both parred the par-3 15th. Sanicki drew even again when he sank a long birdie putt on the par-5 16th and Engle missed his birdie putt.

"Us going back and forth on the back nine, it was a ton of fun," Engle said.

Engle snatched the lead again and nearly the title when he just missed a birdie putt on the par-4 17th and Sanicki bogeyed. It came down to the par-4 18th, and each player went pin hunting.

Sanicki stuffed his approach shot within five feet. After hitting driver off the tee, Engle was equal to the task, sticking a sand wedge about six feet away. As it turned out, being slightly further from the hole played into Engle's favor on the green, because he got to putt first for the win, nullifying some of the pressure.

Of course, he drained the putt, rendering Sanicki's birdie try meaningless. Sanicki wound up missing and making par.

Engle finished with a two-day total of 138 (69-69), while Sanicki finished second at 140 (69-71). Ben Putka placed third at 146 (69-77), Chris Bucks was fourth at 147 (75-72) and Luke Millhouse finished fifth at 150 (72-78).

A native of Kansas, Engle, 44, has had a fantastic summer on the Wisconsin amateur circuit.