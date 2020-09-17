Engle wins WSGA Men's Mid-Amateur title

Travis Engle will surely look back on this summer as one to remember.
As the state amateur golf season reaches the final weeks of competition, the Kenosha resident continued his season of success with his biggest victory yet when he captured the Wisconsin State Golf Association Men's Mid-Amateur Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Engle, 44, outlasted New Berlin's Rocky Sperka to win the 36-hole event, which is for golfers age 25 and older. Engle finished as the only golfer in the 99-player field under par at 1-under 143. He wound up two strokes ahead of Sperka, who finished at 1-over 145.
The Mid-Amateur victory is the crown jewel of the summer for Engle on the state amateur circuit.
Earlier this summer, he reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek, tied for 16th at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, tied for eighth in the State Amateur Championship and just this past weekend tied for second in the Wisconsin Public Links Association State 36-hole Championship at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Waukesha and Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls. He also played in the Nelthorpe Cup, which pits the top amateurs in the state against top professionals, for the first time.
During all that, Engle once again entered the Men's County Open at Brighton Dale Links, winning for the fourth straight year and the fifth time in the last six years.
But winning the Mid-Amateur title was the top achievement of the year for Engle, a father of two who works as a project manager in oncology development at Pfizer. With the victory, Engle — who played collegiately at Bethany (Kan.) College — moved up to No. 4 on the WSGA men's player-of-the-year standings and clinched a spot on the 2021 Nelthorpe Cup team.
"It was nice to finally crack through in a state event," Engle told Rob Hernandez of Wisconsin.Golf. "I played well last year in the (WSGA) Match Play and made it to the semis. I'm originally from Kansas, and I finished runner-up in three different state events there before we moved to Wisconsin.
"So, yeah, it was nice to break through and get a win at the state level."
During Wednesday's final round at Wild Rock, Engle and Sperka waged a battle of attrition, according to Hernandez.
After each shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine, they both struggled to make par on the back, with Sperka taking a one-shot lead with two holes left. But Sperka finished bogey-double bogey, while Engle managed to arrest his bleeding with three straight pars down the stretch for a final-round 74.
Engle was clutch with the putter, making a 10-foot par putt on No. 16 and a six-foot par putt on No. 17 before a routine two-putt par from 15 feet on No. 18 to close out the win.
"We both played a little better on the front," Engle told Hernandez. "The struggles really started on (No.) 10. He bogeyed 10. I bogeyed 11 and 12 ... so I make back-to-back bogeys at a point when I had a two-shot lead, so that gets us all back to even. We were both in trouble on 14 and both scrambled to make great pars.
"It was tough on that back nine. On a lot of the holes, we didn't help ourselves, but it was also partly the conditions, too."
