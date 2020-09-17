Engle wins WSGA Men's Mid-Amateur title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Travis Engle will surely look back on this summer as one to remember.

As the state amateur golf season reaches the final weeks of competition, the Kenosha resident continued his season of success with his biggest victory yet when he captured the Wisconsin State Golf Association Men's Mid-Amateur Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.

Engle, 44, outlasted New Berlin's Rocky Sperka to win the 36-hole event, which is for golfers age 25 and older. Engle finished as the only golfer in the 99-player field under par at 1-under 143. He wound up two strokes ahead of Sperka, who finished at 1-over 145.

The Mid-Amateur victory is the crown jewel of the summer for Engle on the state amateur circuit.

Earlier this summer, he reached the round of 16 in the WSGA Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek, tied for 16th at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, tied for eighth in the State Amateur Championship and just this past weekend tied for second in the Wisconsin Public Links Association State 36-hole Championship at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Waukesha and Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls. He also played in the Nelthorpe Cup, which pits the top amateurs in the state against top professionals, for the first time.