Evans does a little of everything for Parkside men's basketball team

SOMERS — If for some crazy reason you wanted to experience solitary confinement without really going through the trouble, just play some basketball against the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team.
And ask to be guarded by Ramar Evans.
The senior guard makes it his personal mission to place opponents he’s assigned to guard in shackles, and Evans worked his vocation as a basketball jailer with incredible results in the Rangers’ 82-55 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory over Ferris State in their home opener Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
Evans was tasked with defending Ferris State senior guard Walt Kelser, who entered Friday’s contest leading the GLIAC with 25.3 points per game.
One 3-for-18 shooting performance and nine points later, and Kelser left the DeSimone floor a frustrated man.
Evans knew his task for the weekend wasn’t over and that Kelser was likely to make more shots when the teams completed their back-to-back set on Saturday afternoon at the DeSimone, a game that ended too late to be included in Sunday’s edition of the News.
But Evans won the first round, and he relished the challenge as Parkside improved to 2-1 overall and in the GLIAC, pending Saturday’s game.
“I take it personal,” Evans said after Friday’s game. “Coaches ... they harp on like, ‘This guy’s this, he’s that, All-American, All-GLIAC.’ I just take that personal and as a challenge.”
Evans said he crafted his defensive attitude from one of his coaches in high school at Loyola Academy in Chicago.
“As one of my coaches at Loyola at my high school — his name’s Paul Pryma, one of the smartest men I’ve ever met — told me, ‘Just put him in jail,’” Evans said. “So that’s kind of what I think about whenever I’m guarding someone of that caliber, just put him him in jail.”
Evans’ biggest attribute is his strength. He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has the core strength to get low and into offensive players. He was named to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team last season.
“It’s great having a guy that takes that much pride in defense,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Friday. “... Defensively, he wants to guard the best player every night. I screwed up in our first game of the year. I should have had him on a different player the entire game and we probably would be 3-0 (after Friday).”
Team leader
But Evans isn’t just a defensive specialist.
He provides a little bit of everything on the offensive end, too, and is a strong rebounder. In Friday’s win, he totaled eight points, six assists and five rebounds. Evans is often reliable when the Rangers are up against the shot clock, because he can straight-line his way to the rim with his strength and is an adept finisher.
He’s also strong in the leadership department.
Evans, who can come back to the Rangers again next season since the NCAA is giving all players a free year because of COVID-19 disruptions, is one of just two seniors on the team along with guard Tray Croft.
But Croft came to the team just last season after transferring, while Evans is in his fourth full season with the program and played right away, making 23 starts as a freshman in 2017-18.
And Evans has been through a lot with the program.
During his freshman season, Parkside was banned from postseason play due to sanctions placed on the entire athletic department by its former conference, the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Evans was pressed into necessary duty then, because a lot of players on that roster redshirted so as not to use a year of eligibility in a season with no postseason opportunity.
The Rangers entered the GLIAC during Evans’ sophomore year and finished a heart-breaking last-second loss from reaching the NCAA Division II Tournament, and last season as a junior he was part of a highly disappointing 10-18 season.
So Evans has been around the block, and his teammates respect him for that.
One of those is sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu, who gets to see Evans’ defense first-hand in practice and is off to a torrid scoring start himself, including a career-high 29-point performance on Friday.
“I learn so much from him, watching him play defense and going against him every day in practice, and playing with him,” Oraegbu said Friday. “He’s a great leader. He’s a big-brother figure, in a way.”