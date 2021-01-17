Evans does a little of everything for Parkside men's basketball team

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Evans said he crafted his defensive attitude from one of his coaches in high school at Loyola Academy in Chicago.

“As one of my coaches at Loyola at my high school — his name’s Paul Pryma, one of the smartest men I’ve ever met — told me, ‘Just put him in jail,’” Evans said. “So that’s kind of what I think about whenever I’m guarding someone of that caliber, just put him him in jail.”

Evans’ biggest attribute is his strength. He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has the core strength to get low and into offensive players. He was named to the All-GLIAC Defensive Team last season.

“It’s great having a guy that takes that much pride in defense,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Friday. “... Defensively, he wants to guard the best player every night. I screwed up in our first game of the year. I should have had him on a different player the entire game and we probably would be 3-0 (after Friday).”

Team leader

But Evans isn’t just a defensive specialist.