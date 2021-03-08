Evans, O'Rourke land All-GLIAC honors for Rangers

UW-Parkside men's basketball players Colin O'Rourke and Ramar Evans each landed All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors Monday.

O'Rourke, a freshman forward from Plainfield, Ill., was named the conference's Freshman of the Year, while Evans, a senior guard from Chicago, landed on the All-Defensive Team.

Parkside finished the season at 9-10 overall and 9-9 in regular-season GLIAC play.

Evans, who played high school basketball at Loyola Academy, is a repeat selection to the All-Defensive Team after a season that saw him average 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals — which ranked 11th in the conference — per game. He had a season-high 24 points against Saginaw Valley State in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament and played in more than 20 minutes in all 19 of the Rangers' games and more than 30 in 13.

"It goes without saying that Ramar is an excellent defender," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "We ask him to guard the other team's most explosive guard every night, and he almost always holds that man in check.

"His effort and toughness on the defensive end are at another level. Our young players don't have to look any farther than Ramar to see what you need to do to become an elite defender at the D-II level."