Evans, O'Rourke land All-GLIAC honors for Rangers

UW-Parkside men's basketball players Colin O'Rourke and Ramar Evans each landed All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors Monday.
O'Rourke, a freshman forward from Plainfield, Ill., was named the conference's Freshman of the Year, while Evans, a senior guard from Chicago, landed on the All-Defensive Team.
Parkside finished the season at 9-10 overall and 9-9 in regular-season GLIAC play.
Evans, who played high school basketball at Loyola Academy, is a repeat selection to the All-Defensive Team after a season that saw him average 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals — which ranked 11th in the conference — per game. He had a season-high 24 points against Saginaw Valley State in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament and played in more than 20 minutes in all 19 of the Rangers' games and more than 30 in 13.
"It goes without saying that Ramar is an excellent defender," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said in a news release. "We ask him to guard the other team's most explosive guard every night, and he almost always holds that man in check.
"His effort and toughness on the defensive end are at another level. Our young players don't have to look any farther than Ramar to see what you need to do to become an elite defender at the D-II level."
O'Rourke, who played at Plainfield North High School, averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game to go with the team lead in blocked shots with 16. He also scored in double figures eight times, including a career-high 24 points at Ashland that included a perfect 6-for-6 effort from behind the 3-point line.
For the year, O'Rourke made 40.6 percent of his 3-point attempts, which was good for 11th in the conference.
Exclusive company
O'Rourke is the first Parkside player to earn the Freshman of the Year honor since the program joined the GLIAC in 2018-19, but he joins recent program greats Andy Mazurczak and Jordan Mach, who earned that recognition for the Rangers in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
"Colin joins a pretty exclusive group of players who have won Freshman of the Year honors for our program," Reigel said. "He had a very nice season for a young big man making the transition to the college game.
"His versatility fits very well into our system, and that was evident throughout the year."
O'Rourke, a 6-foot-8 forward, appeared in all 19 of Parkside's games, including 16 starts. He averaged 27.7 minutes a game.
"He played a large amount of minutes, so he has a great feel going into the offseason on what he was successful doing on the court and what he needs to work on," Reigel said. "I'm sure he'll use this year as a springboard to future success, just like our previous winners of this award did."
Michigan Tech senior forward Owen White, who led the GLIAC in scoring, was named the conference's Player of the Year, while Wayne State's David Greer, who just concluded his 20th season, was named Coach of the Year.
White scored a career-high 30 points against Grand Valley State and hit double digits in every game he played this season.
The Coach of the Year honor is Greer's second. He is the all-time winningest and longest-tenured coach in Wayne State program history.