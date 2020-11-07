Falcons clipped in boys v-ball state quarters

“Everyone but three of our kids play club. This morning, we were able to set up our block in the front row and made their big adjust quite a bit. He’s really good, and their outsides can put the ball away. We were able to get in front of them and make them do some roll shots and tips. That really set the tone.”

Mechinich said Central was “really good” and ran a lot of stuff Arrowhead hadn’t seen this season.

Keegan Kearby, the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, controlled the Falcons’ flight with 27 assists. Wyatt Anderson led defensively with 11 digs, and Reiter added seven

“We started sluggish, we haven’t gotten up that early in a while,” Kearby said. “We’re not used to tournaments this year, but we regrouped and its showed in the third set. We’ve been together four years, and we’ve been to the sectional final a few times. This year, we did it for our one senior, Luke Koeppel.”

For Tompkins, it was a special experience he’ll never forget. It was a culmination of three years of blood, sweat and tears on varsity for Tompkins, Jack Rose, Bell and Kearby.