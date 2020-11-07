Falcons clipped in boys v-ball state quarters

BURLINGTON — The Central boys volleyball team didn’t have much go wrong this season.
Coming into a WIAA state quarterfinal match against Hartland Arrowhead at Burlington early Saturday morning, the Falcons hadn’t lost a match all year (30-2 in games), breezed through the Southern Lakes Conference and even swept a strong Indian Trail team in last weekend's sectional finals.
In fact, Central's starters hadn't lost a set all season.
For the first 20 minutes Saturday, that narrative held against the Warhawks.
After Central jumped out to a 13-9 lead in the first set and showed every bit of the hitting and net dominance it had displayed all year, Arrowhead woke up, brought the fight back and took over.
In the end, the Warhawks rallied to win set one, cruised in the second set and staved off a game Central effort in the final set en route to a 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 sweep.
Arrowhead (11-7) advanced to Saturday's semifinals, with the championship match scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, all at Burlington. Those matches ended after the News' press time. See wiaawi.org for the results.
Central, meanwhile, finished its season 10-1.
Third-year Central coach Drew Cox, a former player for the Falcons, said his squad may have been a bit overwhelmed by the moment.
“Right now, it sucks, I’m not going to beat around the bush,” Cox said after the match. “But getting here is an accomplishment. We’ve been fighting for three years to get here.
“We came out strong in game one, real strong. Right around 15 points is where we had a hiccup. It was real tough to get back. Our starters have not dropped a set this year, so that was a battle within itself right there trying to build the confidence to come back.”
Arrowhead dazzled with hitting percentages of .269 and .290 in the first two games, and Cox said the Warhawks’ middle block was tough to overcome.
“We kind of fell apart, and they came strong on the block,” Cox said. “After that, one thing led to another, and we started hanging our heads.”
The Falcons hit .160 in the first game but were well below that total in the subsequent games.
Still, junior outside hitter Dan Tompkins kept the Falcons in the contest.
He led the way with 17 kills and a .314 hitting percentage, leaping high over outstretched Warhawks despite his diminutive 5-foot-11 stature.
But Arrowhead countered Central's 6-8 Bradley Bell with four players taller than 6-4 and exceptional leaping ability and athleticism throughout the lineup.
In games two and three, Central combined to commit 17 attack errors and just seemed off, as the sea of bright red Warhawks controlled the bleachers.
Arrowhead was crisp in its passing and blocking and rarely wasted touches throughout the match, but Central matched the Warhawks’ efficiency in the final game.
Bryan Topercer came through with an emphatic slam to give the Falcons their first lead since game one, 17-16, in the final set. Central went up 18-16 before Arrowhead rallied to take a 20-18 advantage.
Whenever the Falcons showed life, Jake Davis, who led the Warhawks with 14 kills, answered with instant offense, especially near the end of the match.
Tompkins recorded a kill to tie things at 23-23, and he added another banger from the left side to tie it at 24-24. But Arrowhead thwarted Tompkins’ attempt late with a big block, and Tompkins and libero Drew Reiter both dove for the ball to no avail as the final point dropped.
The teammates paused on the hardwood floor in defeat for a few seconds, as the weight of the moment set in.
“We played a lot of five-set matches this year,” Arrowhead coach Dennis Mechinich said. “The Classic 8 was so tough this year. It definitely helped. We were playing two other state teams (Muskego, Kettle Moraine) all year. It’s a volleyball-heavy conference. A lot of kids play club.
“Everyone but three of our kids play club. This morning, we were able to set up our block in the front row and made their big adjust quite a bit. He’s really good, and their outsides can put the ball away. We were able to get in front of them and make them do some roll shots and tips. That really set the tone.”
Mechinich said Central was “really good” and ran a lot of stuff Arrowhead hadn’t seen this season.
Keegan Kearby, the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, controlled the Falcons’ flight with 27 assists. Wyatt Anderson led defensively with 11 digs, and Reiter added seven
“We started sluggish, we haven’t gotten up that early in a while,” Kearby said. “We’re not used to tournaments this year, but we regrouped and its showed in the third set. We’ve been together four years, and we’ve been to the sectional final a few times. This year, we did it for our one senior, Luke Koeppel.”
For Tompkins, it was a special experience he’ll never forget. It was a culmination of three years of blood, sweat and tears on varsity for Tompkins, Jack Rose, Bell and Kearby.
“It’s a team effort, it takes six players to win, and we did that by showing and leading by example,” Tompkins said. “It’s been a weird year, but it’s super special. It’s been a collective effort getting to state. We’ve fallen short before, but it just felt really good to finally make it.
“I’ll never forget playing in a State Tournament.”
Cox added that nine of his 13 players are from Bristol, where they enjoyed volleyball success and built chemistry at the youth level.
“I coached at Bristol during grade-school years, and I was able to convince some of those guys to come out for the team,” Cox said. “A lot aren’t volleyball-first athletes. I told them I was going to work on verticals and work with the legs. Once they got guidance, I think they really rose up. Our team is full of athletes. This is one of the classes that everybody in our conference talks about.”
With a loaded junior class featuring Bell, Tompkins, Kearby, Rose and more, Cox said the State Tournament is already a goal for 2021.
“We’re going to be back next year, 100 percent, we’re going to be back," he proclaimed.
