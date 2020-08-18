Fall sports to proceed for KUSD

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be fall sports for the Kenosha Unified School District this season.

In a special meeting at the ESC building on Tuesday night, the school board voted to proceed with fall sports. The sports decision was part of an overall motion to begin in-person schooling on Sept. 14, which the board passed unanimously.

Sports classified as "low-risk" (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) will begin on Aug. 24, which is this Monday. Sports classified as "high-risk" (football, boys soccer and boys and girls cross country) will begin on Sept. 7.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on July 24 voted to start practice for "low-risk" sports this week (starting Monday) and "high-risk" sports on Sept. 7. KUSD's decision to push "low-risk" sports to Aug. 24 gives the district more time to prepare.

The WIAA first called off high school sports late on the night of March 12, which ended basketball season during the girls State Tournament and the boys sectional finals. The spring season was subsequently cancelled, though programs were allowed an extended period of 30 contact days in July for practice and competition.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.