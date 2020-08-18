You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall sports to proceed for KUSD
View Comments
breaking topical alert top story
High School Sports

Fall sports to proceed for KUSD

{{featured_button_text}}
SCHOOL BOARD PROTEST

Indian Trail senior Dylan Connell, a member of the football team, leads a chant during a protest before the school board meeting at the ESC building on Tuesday. During the meeting, the board voted to allow fall sports to proceed for KUSD.

 KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

There will be fall sports for the Kenosha Unified School District this season.

In a special meeting at the ESC building on Tuesday night, the school board voted to proceed with fall sports. The sports decision was part of an overall motion to begin in-person schooling on Sept. 14, which the board passed unanimously.

Sports classified as "low-risk" (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) will begin on Aug. 24, which is this Monday. Sports classified as "high-risk" (football, boys soccer and boys and girls cross country) will begin on Sept. 7.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on July 24 voted to start practice for "low-risk" sports this week (starting Monday) and "high-risk" sports on Sept. 7. KUSD's decision to push "low-risk" sports to Aug. 24 gives the district more time to prepare.

The WIAA first called off high school sports late on the night of March 12, which ended basketball season during the girls State Tournament and the boys sectional finals. The spring season was subsequently cancelled, though programs were allowed an extended period of 30 contact days in July for practice and competition.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics