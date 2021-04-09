Firebirds push way into CCIW finale

It's one of the more widely used cliches in sports, but there's a lot of truth to how difficult it is to beat a team three times in one season.
For the Carthage men's volleyball team, ranked second in the nation, that was the reality Thursday night.
But the undefeated Firebirds were not about to be denied.
Playing at Tarble Arena in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament against fourth-seeded North Park, Carthage overcame a few hiccups along the way for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 victory to move into the finale Saturday.
"I was really proud of our grinding ability and finding ways to win," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "I think that is the most impressive thing about this group of athletes at our level. We're just winners. We just weren't going to lose. We refused to lose.
"You don't get points for being pretty in the playoffs, so finding ways to win is the name of the game."
Carthage (19-0) will face a similar situation in the 2 p.m. title tilt with third-seeded Augustana at Tarble, as the Firebirds own a pair of three-set sweeps over the Vikings earlier this season.
After a first-set win Thursday night, sparked by a kill from Matt Slivinski (eight kills), Carthage relied on a pair of rallies in sets three and four.
The Firebirds held an 8-6 lead in the second set, North Park (8-10 overall) used a 5-3 rally to take an 11-9 lead.
However, Carthage charged past the Vikings from there, with a 10-4 rally of its own to take a 20-15 advantage. A North Park error accounted for the final point.
Both teams fought to a 13-13 tie in the third, before yet another scoring push by Carthage put the Firebirds in control at 22-14. Gene McNulty (25 assists) and Zach Bulthuis (five kills, seven digs) had back-to-back kills to spark the rally, followed by two Augustana hitting errors that sealed the win.
Kieckhefer was impressed by North Park's effort all match.
"They've gotten so much better over the year," he said. "We talked about in the scout, that the ball was just going to come back. They frustrated us with their defense. Credit to them. It's really tough to beat a team three times in a season, and you could really tell throughout that match that they knew exactly what we wanted to do with our offense.
"They got in front of it really well. You could say the same thing about our defense. We were in front of all their attackers. They hit negative in the match, so we did a great job with our defense. We were able to match that intensity in the backcourt, and that's what I'm most proud of."
Other offensive leaders for the Firebirds included Parker Connolly (six kills, three digs), Carter Schmidt (five kills, five digs, three aces) and Kyle Cohan (11 digs).
Kieckhefer expects a similar approach from Augustana in the title match.
"Both of these teams just play grind it out, defensive volleyball in the backcourt," he said. "The ball just comes back, and you have to stay efficient offensively. It's kind of nice that we got that warmup match with North Park, and that they play the same style."
Bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament will be announced Monday at 10 a.m. The winner Saturday receives the conference's automatic bid to the tournament, set for April 23 and 24 in Salem, Va.
Bringing home honors
As should be expected, Carthage cleaned up on the postseason All-CCIW honors that were announced Thursday.
Slivinski and Bulhuis repeated as Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, while McNulty was named Newcomer of the Year, and Kieckhefer earned his second Coach of the Year recognition.
Schmidt was named to the All-CCIW first team as well.
Kieckhefer also was named to the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 list and is the first coach in Carthage history to win back-to-back CCIW Coach of the Year honors.
Even with a bit of disappointment with how they played overall, Kieckhefer said he reminded his team of what it has accomplished to this point.
Carthage is 57-1 in sets this season, and the postseason honors are a direct reflection of that, he said.
"Our guys were a little bit down on themselves for not going out and controlling a match that they thought they should," Kieckhefer said. "I had to remind them that we're 57-1 in sets this year. It just makes you laugh. We have to just understand how special a year this was, and how well and consistently we've played this year.
"It's so tough to play volleyball consistently that way. ... I'm just most proud of Carthage volleyball in that we can go out and play consistent, impressive volleyball. It says a lot about this group of guys from 1-20. You don't get Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and you definitely don't get Coach of the Year if your team doesn't work really hard in practice every single day. It's a special group of young men, who play hard for each other. And that's why we win."