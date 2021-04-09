Firebirds push way into CCIW finale

The Firebirds held an 8-6 lead in the second set, North Park (8-10 overall) used a 5-3 rally to take an 11-9 lead.

However, Carthage charged past the Vikings from there, with a 10-4 rally of its own to take a 20-15 advantage. A North Park error accounted for the final point.

Both teams fought to a 13-13 tie in the third, before yet another scoring push by Carthage put the Firebirds in control at 22-14. Gene McNulty (25 assists) and Zach Bulthuis (five kills, seven digs) had back-to-back kills to spark the rally, followed by two Augustana hitting errors that sealed the win.

Kieckhefer was impressed by North Park's effort all match.

"They've gotten so much better over the year," he said. "We talked about in the scout, that the ball was just going to come back. They frustrated us with their defense. Credit to them. It's really tough to beat a team three times in a season, and you could really tell throughout that match that they knew exactly what we wanted to do with our offense.

"They got in front of it really well. You could say the same thing about our defense. We were in front of all their attackers. They hit negative in the match, so we did a great job with our defense. We were able to match that intensity in the backcourt, and that's what I'm most proud of."