Five county players named All-Region by WFCA

Five players from Kenosha County were named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region when the team was announced recently.

Receiving the honor in Region 3 were Bradford senior Dan Rossman at defensive end, Bradford senior Brock Lampe and Wilmot senior Caden Mulhollon at inside linebacker, Indian Trail senior Clayton Bishop at defensive back and Indian Trail senior Riley Kennow at offensive line.

Rossman finished second in the Southeast Conference with 6.5 sacks to go with 39 tackles, including eight for loss. Lampe, meanwhile, wrapped up his standout career at Bradford by leading the SEC with 61 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, along with two sacks and a safety.

Mulhollon was named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 81 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, even though Wilmot played just four games. He was also third in the SLC with 4.5 sacks and forced three fumbles and recovered two. Mulhollon was a finalist for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards.

Bishop made 18 tackles for Indian Trail while leading the Hawks' secondary, while the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kennow — who's committed to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa — keyed the team's offensive line.