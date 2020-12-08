Five county players named All-Region by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association

Five players from Kenosha County were named Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region when the team was announced recently.
Receiving the honor in Region 3 were Bradford senior Dan Rossman at defensive end, Bradford senior Brock Lampe and Wilmot senior Caden Mulhollon at inside linebacker, Indian Trail senior Clayton Bishop at defensive back and Indian Trail senior Riley Kennow at offensive line.
Rossman finished second in the Southeast Conference with 6.5 sacks to go with 39 tackles, including eight for loss. Lampe, meanwhile, wrapped up his standout career at Bradford by leading the SEC with 61 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, along with two sacks and a safety.
Mulhollon was named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 81 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, even though Wilmot played just four games. He was also third in the SLC with 4.5 sacks and forced three fumbles and recovered two. Mulhollon was a finalist for the John Anderson Award, given annually to the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards.
Bishop made 18 tackles for Indian Trail while leading the Hawks’ secondary, while the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kennow — who’s committed to NCAA Division II Upper Iowa — keyed the team’s offensive line.
All-Midwest Classic
St. Joseph had seven first-team selections and Christian Life had two when the All-Midwest Classic Conference teams were announced recently.
Junior Caden Tolefree and senior Max McCarville were two-way first-team selections for the Lancers, as Tolefree was honored at running back and inside linebacker and McCarville was honored at receiver and defensive back.
Also named to the first team for St. Joseph were junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, sophomore tight end Luke Schuler, junior offensive lineman Cole Patrick, sophomore defensive lineman Marco Matteucci and junior defensive back Andrew Alia.
Christian Life, meanwhile, got its first first-team All-Conference selections since returning as a varsity program in 2019 with sophomore offensive lineman Jack Helzer and senior running back Logan Houston.
Receiving honorable mention were Alia at kicker, St. Joseph senior Sa’iid Robinson at defensive line, Schuler at defensive end/outside linebacker, senior Danny Santarelli at inside linebacker, McCarville at punter, Christian Life junior Carl Travis at receiver, Christian Life junior Gabe Diaz at receiver, Christian Life senior Chris McDaniel at inside linebacker and Christian Life junior Marcus Ramirez at inside linebacker.
St. Joseph’s Larry Kamin, meanwhile, was named a Co-Assistant Coach of the Year.
All-Metro Classic
Shoreland Lutheran senior Gabe Woller was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference at both offensive and defensive line when the teams were announced recently.
Also named to the first team for the Pacers were senior Paul Otto Jr. at offensive line, senior Konnor Hill at receiver and senior Sawyer Smith at quarterback.
Receiving honorable mention for Shoreland were senior offensive lineman Eddie McFarland, Smith at kicker and junior defensive back Tyler Rouse.
