Five county teams in playoff football field

Five Kenosha County teams are in the field for the abbreviated, two-week WIAA football playoffs.

Bradford and Indian Trail are represented in Division-1, Shoreland Lutheran is in Division-4 and St. Joseph and Christian Life are in Division-5.

The total of teams playing in the state this fall was reduced by about 30% since some programs decided to play an alternate spring season instead, and the playoff field was further reduced when more teams opted out of the postseason due to COVID-19 concerns, injuries or a combination of both.

By the time the WIAA set out to create its playoff brackets late Friday night into early Saturday morning, it was left with a limited number of teams that opted into the playoffs to choose from.

The WIAA crafted a postseason field of 196 teams broken into six divisions. Five divisions contain 32 teams and Division-6 contains 36. The teams were then broken into four-team pods, organized regionally and competitively when possible, and seeded one through four.

Level 1 games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, with Level 2 games scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19. The season will end when pod champions are crowned. Teams that lose in Level 1 may choose to play again in Level 2.