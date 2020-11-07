Five county teams in playoff football field

Five Kenosha County teams are in the field for the abbreviated, two-week WIAA football playoffs.
Bradford and Indian Trail are represented in Division-1, Shoreland Lutheran is in Division-4 and St. Joseph and Christian Life are in Division-5.
The total of teams playing in the state this fall was reduced by about 30% since some programs decided to play an alternate spring season instead, and the playoff field was further reduced when more teams opted out of the postseason due to COVID-19 concerns, injuries or a combination of both.
By the time the WIAA set out to create its playoff brackets late Friday night into early Saturday morning, it was left with a limited number of teams that opted into the playoffs to choose from.
The WIAA crafted a postseason field of 196 teams broken into six divisions. Five divisions contain 32 teams and Division-6 contains 36. The teams were then broken into four-team pods, organized regionally and competitively when possible, and seeded one through four.
Level 1 games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, with Level 2 games scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19. The season will end when pod champions are crowned. Teams that lose in Level 1 may choose to play again in Level 2.
Here's a quick look at the county postseason teams:
Division-1
Bradford received the top seed in its pod and will host fourth-seeded Oak Creek on Friday. The Red Devils were ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, while the Knights were ranked No. 8.
Bradford defeated Oak Creek, 35-20, in Week 3 at Oak Creek.
The winner will play either second-seeded and fourth-ranked Milwaukee Marquette or third-seeded Nicolet.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, received the No. 4 seed in its pod and travels to play at top-seeded and sixth-ranked Mukwonago on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
The winner plays either second-seeded Burlington (No. 8 Division-2) or third-seeded Lake Geneva Badger in Level 2.
Of note in Division-1, one of the pods features three of the top five teams in Division-1 and the top-ranked team in Division-2 and will be considered a de facto state title bracket by many.
Top-seeded Muskego, the two-time defending Division-1 state champion, is the top-ranked team in Division-1 and will host fifth-ranked and fourth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead on Friday.
The other side of that pod features second-seeded and second-ranked Franklin hosting third-seeded Menomonee Falls, the top-ranked team in Division-2.
Division-4
Shoreland received the No. 4 seed in its pod and has a Level 1 matchup against top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, the top-ranked team in Division-5 and the defending Division-5 state champion.
Lake Country defeated Shoreland, 62-21, in Week 4.
The other side of the pod pits second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium (No. 8 Division-5) against third-seeded Brookfield Academy.
Division-5
St. Joseph and Christian Life will make for an interesting crosstown matchup, as the Lancers were seeded second in their pod and will face the third-seeded Eagles, making the first postseason appearance in program history, in Level 1. A location for that game had not been announced as of Saturday afternoon.
The teams were supposed to play each other in Week 6, but that game was cancelled when CLS had COVID concerns.
The winner faces either top-seeded Racine Lutheran (No. 7 Division-6) or fourth-seeded Dodgeland.
Tremper, Central and Wilmot all opted out of the postseason field.
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!