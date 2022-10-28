Football Playoffs: Burlington stuns Central on last-second field goal after Falcons pull off 21-point fourth quarter comeback

PADDOCK LAKE - The electric atmosphere provided by screaming fans coincided nicely with a noticeable fog over the field - providing the perfect aesthetic for Halloween weekend.

In a game that really could have gone either way, a few key plays stood out in Friday's WIAA Division 2 Level 2 playoff game between host Central and visiting Burlington - including a late trick by Demon receiver Drew Lang and a final treat from kicker Benjamin Graham.

First and foremost, a 39-yard field goal by Graham with 2.8 seconds ended up being the difference in an absolutely stunning 44-42 victory that provided wow moment after wow moment the entire game.

Graham, whose extra-point attempt was blocked in the second quarter after Burlington went up 20-7, wasn't going to squander his chance at redemption with the game on the line.

"Never that big in my life," Graham said after the game on whether he's ever made a kick that big. "We work on it all the time in practice, though, we work on game situations, so it was just natural to me."

"They were all just yelling at me, PAT field goal, get ready to kick. We had the net here, so that helped a lot. Just kicking warmups, getting in the right mindset. I got a visual in my head, and went out there and did the real thing. It was a perfect snap, perfect hold and perfect protection."

"I was feeling down, because I thought the missed extra point might come up at the end of the game. I was like, 'I just gotta get one back.' It felt really good."

Teams put up nearly 1,000 yards

Burlington, the No. 6 seed, improved to 6-5 overall and secured the upset win thanks to a flurry of passing offense spearheaded by junior quarterback Jack Sulik and receivers Tommy Teberg, Evan Deans and Drew Lang.

Central, the 2 seed, sees its best season since 2005 record-wise end at 8-3.

But let's get back to these OMG, big plays that decided things in the end.

They started with the Falcons in the fourth quarter when things seemed all but over for the home team.

Westosha came all the way back from a 41-21 deficit to cut the lead to 41-35 with 6:16 left thanks to a 10-yard touchdown catch from Collin Meininger.

After the Falcons forced a punt, Central quickly drove down inside the Burlington 20, and with under a minute left faced a 4th-down and 5 at the Demon 10.

One of the big plays came next, when Central quarterback Brock Koeppel rolled to his right trying to find Meininger, but decided to run for it.

However, a Demon defender bolted in and lit up Koeppel for a loud, massive hit to stop him short and end the game, right?

Wrong.

Burlington's player was called for unsportsmanlike conduct due to a helmet-to-helmet hit, and the game continued.

The additional five yards set up the Falcons at the 5, and on the very next play, Nick Bundza scooted in for what seemed to be the game-winning touchdown, 42-41, with 30 seconds on the clock.

A crazy final 30 seconds

But the way Teberg, Sulik and Lang were on fire all night (Sulik passed for 365 yards, Teberg 7-195, 2 touchdowns), and that's an understatement, there was just a feel in the stadium that the Demons still had an eternity on the clock to somehow miraculously pull off the victory.

And the Falcons took their chances kicking it deep to Teberg, knowing they'd have to get all the way down around the 20-yard line for what would still be a difficult field goal.

But Burlington had its kick return left set up perfectly, and Teberg jogged a bit at first to find his lane, then hit it with intense acceleration and 50 yards later, the Demons were in business, first and 10 inside Central territory - with maybe only 25 yards to get into field goal range and a full batch of timeouts.

On the first play, Sulik tried to hit Lang down the left sideline on a go route, but the football was a bit short. Just before it was going to hit the Demon defender's helmet, Lang somehow wrapped his arms around the cornerback's helmet and caught the ball, securing it by snatching it out of the air and pulling it back over the defender's helmet and into his chest for a 20-yard strike.

It ended up being the play that led to Burlington's victory, as Drew Weis added a six-yard run, but the Demons didn't advance much further after that.

Both teams provided explosive offensive outbursts, combining for 970 yards and a ridiculous 86 points.

In the end, maybe the Football Gods made up for the controversial penalty call on the Demons with the game-winning field goal, or call it what you will, but it was just an exceptional, back-and-forth, high-octane high school football game where the team with the ball last was probably going to win.

"Everything comes to an end," Central senior lineman Mason McNeill said after the game. "If it wasn't this week, it could've been next week. If it wasn't next week, it could've been the week after that."

"Only seven teams win their last game in the state. Just to be a part of what we accomplished this year, it's just awesome."

Down by 20 points with 10 minutes to play, Central needed to be perfect and maybe a bit lucky to win the game.

And they nearly did it.

Falcons overcome 20-point deficit in 4th quarter, reach brink of victory

Central was driving, down 34-21 after Bundza came up with a crucial interception of Sulik in the end zone, but after a timeout, they got a bit too fancy.

A reverse to Nick Argersinger ended up being a double pass, but the lefty's throw was tipped and picked off. Weis barreled his way for a 26-yard touchdown run a few plays later to make it 41-21.

But the Falcons showed the fight and sheer talent they have all season.

Argersinger capped off a short drive with a touchdown run to make it 41-28, and then he made up for his earlier blunder.

Sulik was forced to run right on the ensuing possession before he stopped and tried to throw back over the middle. His pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and the fluttering deflection landed in a running Argersinger's hands.

He burst about 30 yards into Demon territory, and the Falcons were in business again.

After such a heartbreaking defeat, an emotional Franz wasn't available to speak after the game because he was spending his last few moments with his players, but in a few text messages, he expressed his pride in the Falcons.

"Proud of our players," he said. "Thankful for each and every one of them."

"What stands out the most is how close-knit a group this is, how unselfish they are and how much heart they have. They have so much to be proud of."

Central junior quarterback Brock Koeppel played out of his mind Friday night.

He was nearly perfect passing, going 18-for-24 for 267 yards and three touchdowns, and the shifty runner added 76 yards to lead the Falcons on the ground.

Mason Mitacek caught four passes for 122 yards, and his 80-yard touchdown catch put an exclamation point on a wild 49-second sequence to finish the first half where Meininger caught a 23-yard touchdown pass, Weis answered with a 56-yard scoring run 32 seconds later, and Mitacek broke away for his long score only 6 seconds after that.

Argersinger added 87 total yards and the rushing touchdown, and Bundza finished with 46 yards on the ground.

Setting a standard for success

McNeill left everything he had on the field, playing both ways the whole game.

He'll miss Central football.

"The seniors have been putting in that work for four years," he added. "We went 8-3 and made the second round of the playoffs. I know the Falcons after us are going to keep doing the same thing, and it'll be what we need to do every year."

For Burlington head coach Eric Sulik, whose son Jack missed the first game against Central (a 35-30 Westosha win), said every point counted in this game. Getting to Level 3 was important for him, and the players, and they want to start building a program that consistently advances far into the playoffs.

So despite the low seed, the Demons expected to win.

"We're trying to build a November program," Coach Sulik said. "When kids believe in what you're doing, and they do right now, who knows, we'll see what happens moving forward."

"When we were able to run for four or five yards on first down, it's complementary football, and we were doing it until late in the game. Running made things a lot easier. When you have guys like Teberg, and you see Drew Lang make that incredible catch, Drew's got height to him and he has tremendous hands."

Sulik added that Graham is a tremendous athlete, and since his soccer season ended a few weeks ago, the four-sport star (golf, soccer, football, basketball) has been with the team full-time.

He knows playing top-seeded Brookfield Central next Friday won't be easy, but he says the defense has been playing better these last few weeks, and the offense has been stellar.

"It's a renewed sense of 'hey, we gotta do our job better,'" Sulik said of the defense. "It was a hard-fought game. They (Central) made good plays. We tried to keep our emotions in check, because it was very emotional last time. The chippiness wasn't there. It was just a competitive game."

"We're staying relatively healthy. We just have to stay the course. I'd much rather get on the field with a Brookfield Central than have it end tonight."

ST. JOE'S 35, LANCASTER 6

Eleven games have come and gone in this 2022 high school football, and still nobody has touched the St. Joe's Lancers.

And the spooky reality is their defense is so scary good, it could pass as a terrifying costume this weekend for Halloween.

Corny jokes aside, in a Division 6 Level 2 playoff game Friday night at Ameche Field in Kenosha, the host Lancers straight pummeled the visiting Lancaster Flying Arrows, 35-6, to improve to 11-0 and earn a third home playoff game next Friday.

"We played a great game," St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said Friday night. "We are very proud of our young men. We got out in front early, executed our game plan very well, early on, and came away with a convincing victory. Hats off to Lancaster, who is great program. It was a hard-fought win for us, but we played physical and fast all night long."

"Our defense, once again, played outstanding, containing their great players to minimal yardage. We were able to get our hands on a few picks and recover a fumble too, so when you have a defense like we do, we are going to be in games. Specifically, our linebackers and secondary played outstanding. Ben Peterson had a pick and a kickoff return for a TD. He had a great night."

Peterson's 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown opened the second half and turned a 28-0 game into a 35-0 running clock.

Jayden Gordon, Kenosha County's leading rusher, also provided an interception return for a score that made it 28-0 just before halftime.

Gordon, who racked up a fifth 200-yard rushing game this season - 203 to be exact - needed 28 carries to get it Friday night. He had touchdown runs of 22, 19 and 16 yards in the first half.

"Offensively, we had a very clean first half, and kept their defense off balance with our solid running attack," Rizzo said. "Once again, Jayden and Eric made plays, especially when we needed them. Our O-line blocked very well again, and our guys made plays behind them."

Kenesie, the Lancers' junior quarterback, added 63 yards rushing on 11 carries, and he only needed to pass three times.

St. Joe's out-gained the Flying Arrows, 267-148.

A remarkable 266 of those yards came on the ground for the Lancers.

So while the playoffs are actually hard, don't get confused, and tough opponents are on the horizon for St. Joe's, the No. 1 seed, it was a bit of a breeze Friday night.

"Overall, we couldn’t be prouder of this group right now, as we are one step closer to our goal," Rizzo said.

That goal is and has always been a state championship, and St. Joe's only needs two more victories to get to Camp Randall Stadium, the home of the Wisconsin Badgers, in Madison, and three more wins to take home the 'ship.

Standing in their way next Friday will be No. 2 Darlington (10-1), which beat No. 3 Belleville, 28-6.

Darlington is actually ranked No. 3 in the latest Wissports.net state poll, one spot ahead of No. 4 St. Joe's.

Will it finally be a hard test for the Lancers?

Please stay tuned to kenoshanews.com throughout the week and next Friday for more coverage of St. Joe's football.