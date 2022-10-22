Football Playoffs: Central secures second playoff victory in school history, St. Joe's pitches a shutout

PADDOCK LAKE - The history books simply aren't safe when it comes to the Central football team this season.

Friday night was another shining example.

With a 48-12 pounding of seventh-seeded Milwaukee Reagan, the No. 2 Falcons improved to 8-2 with their first WIAA playoff victory since 2005 and second overall postseason win in school history.

With another chapter of the history books rewritten, the Falcons' reward is a rematch with Southern Lakes Conference foe Burlington (5-5), a 6 seed that upset rival Waterford, 27-14, Friday night.

The WIAA Division 2 Level 2 kickoff is set for 7 p.m. this coming Friday night at Central High School, 24617 75th St.

For now, Central head coach Jared Franz and his boys are going to enjoy this one - at least for one night - before focusing on beating Burlington again. The Demons gave a valiant effort with a backup and third-string quarterback earlier this season in Paddock Lake, but the Falcons held them off for a 35-30 win.

"We're letting this one soak in for now," Franz said moments after learning his team will face Burlington late Friday night. "It was awesome seeing alumni come to watch and see their excitement for this team and this program.

"If you put in the work, results will come. I had no idea when it would be, but I knew that it would take a lot of work from a lot of people. There's so much that goes into a football program. I'm just humble to be surrounded by so many committed, caring individuals. It's an incredibly long list of people who made tonight possible."

After a 13-yard touchdown run by Brock Koeppel started the scoring, Christian Thompson busted off a 59-yard scoring sprint to tie things up at the 4:13 mark of the first quarter.

Was an upset brewing?

The Falcons answered with a resounding 'NO' the rest of the first half, as five different players scored the next five Central touchdowns to close out the first half.

Koeppel ran for a 32-yard score and tossed two more touchdowns to Collin Meininger (20 yards) and Nik Shortridge (13 yards), while sandwiched between those scores were two rushing touchdowns by Keaton Enright and Nick Argersinger.

Enright's 13-yard score made it 28-6, and Argersinger added a 40-yard tally only three minutes later.

The rout was on because the Falcons were dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage, and pretty much every other facet.

"We were efficient on offense, scoring on every drive," Franz added. "We got negative plays on defense to get them behind the sticks."

"I'm incredibly proud of this team and the work they've put in to accomplish this."

Even lineman Mason McNeill got into the act, bulldozing his way for a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 48-6.

Franz said Argersinger, Enright and Koeppel, who combined for 174 yards rushing, were huge in the run game, and Shortridge's score was his first touchdown catch of the season.

Central only needed to amass 244 total yards, and they held Reagan to 190 yards and only 12 first downs.

The damage was done early and often, and the game was essentially over by midway through the second quarter.

Argersinger led the Falcons with 68 rushing yards on three carries.

Koeppel only needed to pass six times, completing five for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

ST. JOE'S 27, MINERAL POINT 0

In a WIAA Division 6 playoff matchup between 1 and 8 seeds, the underdog showed plenty of bite Friday night at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

But much like they've done all season, the Lancers made enough explosive plays on both sides of the ball to earn another comfortable victory.

The Lancers ran for more than 300 yards in run game masterpiece, and the defense pitched a shutout as St. Joe's mauled Mineral Point, 27-0, in a playoff opener.

St. Joe's improved to 10-0 this season and advances to host another D6 playoff game Friday night against No. 5 Lancaster, who knocked off No. 4 Waterloo, 32-6.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo credited Mineral Point for battling his team tough, as the Lancers were only up 14-0 at halftime.

That lead held until the fourth quarter, when the Lancers put things away with a 27-yard touchdown run from Jayden Gordon at the 11-minute mark and an 18-yard touchdown strike from Eric Kenesie to Jamire Davis six minutes later.

"The main key to victory was controlling the tempo of the game, and with that had to be a strong running attack; and I think we accomplished that tonight," Rizzo said Friday night. "The O-line and our main lead blockers like Luke and Tommy, led the way for Jayden and Eric all night long."

"Any win is always special, but a playoff win is an extra special feeling. It puts us one step closer to our postseason goal. And, this team deserves it."

To say the Mineral Point offense was eviscerated, evaporated or expunged would be an understatement.

Point totaled only three first downs, nine total yards and minus-14 rushing yards.

So, while the Mineral Point defense really held its own the entire game, it just had no conceivable firepower to do anything against the bigger, stronger, faster Lancers.

"Our O-line had a great game," Rizzo said. "Any time you can rush for over 300 yards in a playoff game, you have to give credit the O-line. But, individually, Jayden showcased his skills tonight. He had great vision and ran hard. And, Eric kept Mineral point off balance with his elusiveness all night long. That combo is at an elite level."

Gordon finished with 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Luke Schuler added a 4-yard touchdown catch from Kenesie in the second quarter.

Kenesie was efficent again, with 24 carries for 103 yards and 48 yards passing on 5-for-8 attempts.

Schuler had two catches for 19 yards.