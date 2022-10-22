Football playoffs: Indian Trail's first WIAA postseason since 2019 ends at mighty Muskego

MUSKEGO — Make no mistake about it.

The 2022 Indian Trail Hawks football team is really good.

Sometimes, though, even good teams can run into absolute buzz saws — teams that look like they may be more suited playing against Carthage College than a high school squad.

That's what the host Muskego Warriors looked like Friday night.

The Hawks football team fell to the Warriors in Level One of the WIAA Football Playoffs at Inpro Field at Muskego High School, 56-0.

What will be remembered is the amount of emotion coach Hoffman and the Hawks' seniors had when addressing the team one last time on the field after the game. An emotional Hoffman’s message to the team was “how proud he was of how much they fought all season, and how they came together as a team. They believed in each other and they loved each other. A team isn’t made by coaches but made by players.”

Warriors fire out early and often

It was the first taste of traditional playoff football for Indian Trail since 2019, but coach Paul Hoffman says his team had been in playoff mode all season, especially considering the Hawks had some close games leading up to Friday's tilt.

It was a picture perfect Friday night across the state of Wisconsin, with temperatures in the low 60s with a beautiful sunset over the field before lights took full effect.

The Muskego Warriors ran out of their tunnel to a pyrotronics show that seemed to last on the field for 45 minutes, so the home atmosphere was daunting to say the least.

Muskego started with a 66-yard touchdown from Bradyn Horn to Louis Schwabe to make it 7-0 right away. Indian Trail’s first offensive pass landed into the hands of Muskego’s Jack Ploceklman to make it 14-0 in just over three minutes. Bradyn Horn connected with Aiden Krause a few minutes later for a 62-yard touchdown pass to make it a three-score deficit.

The one area that Indian Trail found a positive in the first quarter was special teams. Multi-sport athlete, senior David Chon, had two 60-plus yard punts to flip the field position for the Hawks.

Chon also plays on the soccer team for Indian Trail, which made a playoff appearance this year as well.

Muskego’s wing-T offense then found pay dirt on the ground, with Aiden Krause finding the end zone three times in the second quarter with touchdown rushes of 50, 5 and 27 yards to put Muskego up 42-0.

Just before halftime Muskego’s Lowan Lawonn got the Warriors their second defensive touchdown of the half, a 50-yard pick-6, to put the Warriors up 49-0 going into the break.

Muskego is set to host the Franklin Sabers (8-2) Friday night in Level Two.

The final score and result may not be what the Hawks and head coach Paul Hoffman want to remember from Friday night, but it was apparent that there was no lack of effort from the Hawks until the final whistle.

Plenty of lasting memories

You could see coaches meeting with their units, players encouraging one another on the bench, and senior leaders giving maximum effort on the field. One of those players seen giving maximum effort was senior Justice Lovelace. Lovelace did not find the end zone like he typically does, but he was on special teams and offense for the entire game working tirelessly to make a play.

Muskego out-gained Indian Trail, 352-38.

It was a complete domination by the host Warriors, who held Hawks' star back Justice Lovelace to 24 yards on 10 carries.

Muskego ran for 209 yards, led by 104 by Ashton Krause.

Bradyn Horn had a perfect passer rating by going 4-for-5 for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior captains Aiden Cipolletti and Aiden Burrell-Warfield were seen addressing their team on the field after the game, with tears smearing away eye-black and holding their helmets in one hand. Coach Hoffman said the seniors message to the team was to call out the younger players that, “High school football is gone in a blink of an eye. Make the most of your morning lifts, make the extra rep in the weight room and the extra rep in practice.”

Coach Hoffman says the next step is to have a team meeting in the next week, and continue meeting with his 20 seniors on the team about their next steps. Hoffman mentioned the seniors and him have been meeting once a week since last November, they read a book together, and discuss their future beyond high school football.

Out of the 20 seniors, 10 have expressed interest in playing college football next year, and Hoffman has been with them every step of the way since last November.

This concludes Hoffman’s sixth season at Indian Trail, and he said that there have been 45 kids that have gone on to play college football under his tenure.