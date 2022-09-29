Football predictions: St. Joe's coach shares special moment as son plays for first time on varsity

Please don't pay attention to the box score.

St. Joe's scrambled to find an opponent last Friday night after Whitefish Bay Dominican canceled its season, and Milwaukee Academy of Excellence came to Kenosha.

Let's just say it was a bit one-sided, as the Lancers led 41-0 after one quarter and cruised to a 55-0 victory in a game where every single player on the team saw the field.

One of those players was freshman quarterback Zach Rizzo.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo was a proud father as he watched his son Zach go 7-for-12 for 113 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack McTernan in the fourth quarter in his first varsity action of his young career.

Matt Rizzo was grateful he got to see his son get some playing time, and he was able to share the moment with his dad and son.

"That was a very special moment for me," Matt Rizzo said. "I can't really explain it. It's just a blessing to be able to be here, coaching him in a high school sport."

"To see him play, and play well with his extensive minutes has me and the coaches excited for his future, and his teammates' futures. Really, what it means is that our veterans and starters did what they were supposed to do early in the game. That is the type of team we have. It says a lot about those guys, too."

Coach Rizzo added he was simply happy to get a game after Dominican's cancellation, saying the whole roster got valuable reps.

"Everyone played," Coach Rizzo said. "It's always a plus when guys can play in a varsity game, especially the young guys."

Eric Kenesie threw for two touchdowns, one to Luke Schuler and the other to Jamire Davis, and Kenesie added a rushing score and a pick-6.

The Lancers are feeling good at 6-0, but a 1 p.m. trip to Living Word Lutheran (2-5, 1-3 Midwest Classic) Saturday won't be easy, as Living Word just lost by only three points to third-place Burlington Catholic Central last Friday.

Then, St. Joe's must finish the season against Catholic Central next weekend and Racine Lutheran with a conference championship potentially on the line to close the regular season.

Coach Rizzo is enjoying the ride right now.

"We are enjoying the moment right now," he said. "We have a great group of kids who are working hard and staying focused. To stay loose, we change up practice plans every once in awhile."

"The energy and effort from our team leaders has been great. How they prepare throughout the week, and then perform on Friday nights gives the coaches the blueprint on how to plan for our next week. So far, so good."

Jaron Crowder ran for 270 yards on 27 carries, a stunning 10 yards per carry average, with three touchdowns to help Living Word Lutheran hang with Catholic Central last week. Crowder is the second-leading rusher in the conference behind St. Joe's junior Jayden Gordon, who leads with 913 yards.

Coach Rizzo is excited about the day game matchup.

"We match up well," he said. "They do some good things up front. They have two really good defensive linemen who play fast and are physical. Their O-line has only given up one sack all year."

"Their quarterback runs well and gets the ball out quick in their passing game. Their running back (Crowder) is a force. He's a really tough runner with good vision, a very good player."

Living Word Lutheran also gave up 74 points in a loss to St. Francis, a team St. Joe's beat by 35 points.

So Living Word has been up and down this season, but the Timberwolves have the playmakers to put up points.

St. Joe's is averaging 38 points per game, so it will take a Herculean effort from Living Word to pull off the upset.

FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last week: 6-2

Season: 16-6

Note: I correctly predicted last week's St. Joe's 55-0 victory over Milwaukee Academy of Excellence. That's the first time this season, and it's pretty cool.

Game of the Week

(all games Friday 7 p.m. unless noted)

Central (5-1, 3-1 SLC) at Lake Geneva Badger (5-1, 4-0)

Man, that loss last week for the Falcons last week was devastating.

Their gamble on going for a two-point conversion to win the game instead of kicking an extra point for the tie and overtime backfired, and Waterford handed the Falcons their first loss, 21-20, in a bit of head-scratcher.

The Wolverines showed that a physical run game can work against Central, as Waterford racked up 306 total rushing yards.

Now, that type of running attack will be amplified by a thousand at conference-leading Badger.

Badger has a big, physical line, and JP Doyle is expertly executing the veer offense from the quarterback position.

It is extremely difficult for defenders to know who has the ball, as there are constant fakes to the fullback and tailback, and all three guys can run like deer.

I believe Central was able to shake off last week's loss, but going into Badger and knocking them off is too much to ask.

PREDICTION: Lake Geneva Badger 28, Central 21

Indian Trail (3-3, 2-2 SEC) at Bradford (1-5, 0-4)

Both teams have run the Southeast Conference gamut the past few weeks, with the Hawks dropping the last two games by 33 points apiece and the Red Devils on a four-game losing streak by a margin of around 25 points.

Something's got to give.

Someone has to win this game.

Based on experience alone and performance so far this season, one would expect the winner to be Indian Trail.

Hawks quarterback LJ Dagen has thrown for 480 yards and six touchdowns and added another 800 yards on the ground with nine scores.

For Bradford, Nolan Shiplett has emerged as one of the area's top receivers with 392 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Devin Wheaton is now over 800 yards passing for the season.

I can see Bradford getting up for this rivalry affair, but the Hawks are still playing with postseason hopes.

PREDICTION: Indian Trail 33, Bradford 17

Other area predictions

Wilmot 35, Union Grove 30

Racine Park 24, Tremper 21

Shoreland Lutheran 30, Brown Deer 14

St. Joe's 45, Living Word Lutheran 20

Burlington Catholic Central 38, Christian Life 21