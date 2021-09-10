Football roundup: St. Joseph cruises past Eagles, sitting at 4-0

When his team landed in the top 10 of this week's WisSports.net Division-4 poll, St. Joseph football coach Matt Rizzo issued a challenge.
And it's clear the Lancers accepted.
St. Joseph, ranked 10th in the latest poll, may have sent a bit of a statement to the rest of the Midwest Classic Conference — and perhaps the state — with a 42-7 rout of crosstown rival Christian Life in a game played at Tremper's Ameche Field.
With the win, the Lancers improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the MCC, while Christian Life suffered its first loss to fall to 3-1 and 1-1 in conference play.
It's still early, but the Lancers may be building something, coach Matt Rizzo said.
"I tell them to embrace it and don't take anything for granted, because you never know when you're going to get a special group like this again," he said. "Right now, it's a special group. Their heads are up right now, and we just have to keep them their."
St. Joseph built a 35-0 halftime lead, and the remainder of the contest was played with a running clock.
Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus accounted for five of the Lancers' six touchdowns. He connected on scoring plays of 9 and 41 yards to senior Andrew Alia, a 60-yard scoring strike to senior DeAndre Baptiste and a 51-yard middle screen to junior Luke Schuler.
Ashmus also ran for a 60-yard touchdown on a play that included a bone-crushing block by Baptiste to spring him.
St. Joseph's other score came on a 17-yard run by senior Caden Tolefree.
Christian Life avoided the shutout with a 7-yard touchdown pass in the final minute from junior Eric Decker to senior Carl Travis.
Tremper 42, Racine Horlick 41
The Trojans scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 left on a 28-yard pass from Cash Raethke to Kyle Holm to pull out a wild road victory.
Tremper trailed 28-21 heading into a fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 34 points. The Trojans pulled within six points with 2:02 left on a 32-yard pass from Raethke to Luke Baldwin to set up the game-winning score.
Raethke completed 16-of-26 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans. Holm caught six passes for 83 yards, while Jordan Parker had two catches for 86.
Oak Creek 21, Bradford 18
The visiting Red Devils put up a fight Friday night, but fell just short in the tough Southeast Conference setback.
Trailing by nine points early in the fourth quarter, Bradford's Nate Olson completed a 14-yard pass to Christian Crump to pull the Red Devils to within three points at 21-18 with 11:54 left.
But that was the end of the scoring for the night.
Bradford jumped out to an early 12-0 lead on an 11-yard scoring pass from Olson to Stefon Jackson-Mitchel and a 60-yard run by Keany Parks before Oak Creek scored 21 unanswered points.
Olson threw for 210 yards, while Parks had nine carries for 70 yards. Crump led the receiving corps with six catches for 100 yards.
Burlington 20, Central 17
BURLINGTON — Central senior running back Jakob Simmons raised his hand to salute the Falcon student section.
And why wouldn’t he?
After he erupted through the heart of the Burlington defense for a 79-yard touchdown run, the Falcons took a 17-14 lead with six minutes left at Don Dalton Stadium Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference showdown.
But the big, dramatic plays were only beginning.
A handoff exchange between Central quarterback Brock Koeppel and Simmons with 1:26 left was muffed and recovered by Burlington, and the next play sealed the Falcons’ fate.
Demon quarterback Jack Sulik fired a pass behind the line of scrimmage to AJ Dow, who fired a deep ball to Tommy Teberg.
Sixty-six yards later, after the talented sophomore receiver stopped on a dime, reversed fields and bolted to the end zone, the Demons suddenly regained the lead, 20-17, and held on for the victory.
Central dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the SLC.
Burlington won its second straight game (2-2, 2-0 SLC).
Westosha head coach Jared Franz was irate in his postgame interview after the handshake line got heated between a few players.
He thought the final trick play from Burlington was two forward passes after seeing it on film and should’ve been a penalty.
“I was not happy with several calls that went against us or that they missed on Burlington,” Franz said. “It is what it is, we need to be better there.”
“It was a hard-fought game. We ran the ball much better in the second half. Offensively, Jakob ran as well as a coach can ask. Even though the last two games haven’t gone our way, the team is on the right track.”
Simmons, the Southern Lakes Conference leading rusher, finished with 223 yards on 26 carries.
Central’s first touchdown came on a 4th & 24 with 3:38 in the second quarter when Koeppel lofted the ball into the end zone to a leaping Mason Mitacek.
After the Demons took a 14-7 lead on a touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half, Central kicker Ben Wade answered with a 33-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-10.
Brookfield Central 42, Indian Trail 6
The Hawks fell in a non-conference game at Jaskwhich Stadium that was scheduled as a replacement for a Southeast Conference contest against Racine Case.
No further information was provided to the News.
Badger 51, Wilmot 32
The Panthers fell to 0-3 in a Southern Lakes Conference contest played at Wilmot on Friday night.
No further information was provided to the News.
See Sunday's News for more coverage of all of Friday's area contests.
Kenosha News correspondent Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report