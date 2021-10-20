Gerald Riley wins Week 6 of Kenosha News Football Poll

Gerald Riley of Kenosha was nearly perfect in his score prediction of Sunday's Packers-Bears game at Soldier Field.

And for that, Riley won the Week 6 edition of this season's Kenosha News Football Poll, along with the $25 Amazon gift card awarded to each week's winner.

Last week was tough to predict, as no entrants finished better than 11-4 on the 15-game slate.

Riley and Steve Romanowski of Kenosha, both print entrants, each went 11-4, along with online entrants Peter Krystowiak of Kenosha and Lisa Sorenson of Racine. So it came down to the tiebreaker game, which was the latest edition of the NFL's oldest rivalry, in which the Packers defeated the Bears, 24-14.

Riley and Krystowiak were both almost dead on, as Krystowiak was just six points off the final score with his pick of a 24-20 Packers win. But Riley picked the Packers to win, 24-17, so he was just three points off to claim the Football Poll victory.

There were a number of games that gave last week's entrants problems. Riley missed on Wilmot's win over Central in the high school ranks and North Park's win over Carthage in the local college ranks, as well as Minnesota's win over Nebraska and Purdue's upset of Iowa in the Big Ten.