High school football: St. Joseph dominates Whitefish Bay Dominican to improve to 5-0

The St. Joseph football team, as head coach Matt Rizzo put it, kept the gas pedal down in all three phases Saturday afternoon at Ameche Field.

And there was nothing that undermanned Whitefish Bay Dominican could do about it.

The Lancers scored touchdowns in all three phases and put the game out of reach in the second quarter in a 49-3 dismantling of the Knights in a Midwest Classic Conference game that was also St. Joseph’s Homecoming.

The Lancers, ranked No. 9 in Division-6 in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Midwest Classic and now need just one more win to secure automatic WIAA postseason eligibility.

St. Joseph, which led 49-0 by halftime, was simply too much for Dominican, which had roughly 20 players on its sideline and dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The Knight have scored just nine points this season.

As for the Lancers, Rizzo said he has a special group.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Rizzo said. “We wanted to get some rhythm throws to see what we could do, but we ended up just going to our run game. We took what they gave us.