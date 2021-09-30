Malzahn wins Week 3 of Kenosha News Football Poll

The echoes were stirred in Week 3 of the Kenosha News Football Poll.

With four online entrants all missing just one game in last week’s poll, it came down to who was closest to the final score of Notre Dame’s 41-13 whipping of Wisconsin on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Jerry Malzahn of Kenosha, Jean Hosmanek of Kenosha, Steve Smolik of Pleasant Prairie and Jeffrey Jones of Kenosha all went 13-1 in last week’s poll — one game, Northwestern’s win over Ohio, had to be thrown out due to an error in the online version of the poll — and all four picked the Fighting Irish to beat the Badgers.

But it was Malzahn who won the poll and earned the $25 Amazon gift card by picking Notre Dame to win, 45-23, which was just 14 total points off the final, closer than the other three contestants who went 13-1.

Among print entries, meanwhile, the best record was 11-3, as Jody Orlando of Medford, Ore., Don Peden of Kenosha and Cheri Vaccaro of Kenosha each missed only three games.

The Notre Dame-Wisconsin game seemed to create almost an even split of entrants picking between the Irish and the Badgers, but the one game that lots of contestants missed came in the NFL ranks when the Vikings beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Many entrants predicted the Seahawks to win.