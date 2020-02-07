For Crewe Jr., the challenge is building something

MILWAUKEE — Every place that David Crewe Jr. has traveled on his professional journey has given him a chance to grow.
And it's also provided him an opportunity to build — which continues to be an exciting challenge.
The latest stop for the 2004 Tremper graduate is with the National Basketball Association's Phoenix Suns, where he's in the midst of his first season as the director of medical services/head athletic trainer.
Crewe spent some time with a reporter last Sunday when Phoenix made its only visit to Milwaukee to face the Bucks in front of a sold-out Fiserv Forum, and it's so far, so good in his new digs.
The foundation is in place for what he hopes to accomplish, and now it's all about adding to that.
"It's going really well," Crewe said. "It's always a transition when you think about switching organizations, switching teams. Everybody has things they want done differently, so it's just learning each other's tendencies.
"We have a new head coach, a new front office, kind of a revamped roster. You have to build trust, get good habits and start to learn their tendencies to make their lives easier."
Crewe, who came to Phoenix after one season with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and eight seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, said his No. 1 goal that he's tried to instill is to make the overall experience between the players and the coaches a positive one.
And that goes into every aspect of what professional athletes and the staff need to be successful in their job.
"Whether it's on the court, in the training room, the locker room, the weight room, I'm focusing on that and trying to streamline it for them so they have what they want when they want it, how they want it," Crewe said. "That's a really big piece for me this year, is just trying to get those habits down and build the foundation a little bit.
"This is Year 1. I'm trying to build it from the ground up. It's a fun challenge."
For Crewe and his staff to get to that perfect experience, there's a lot that goes into it.
Expect the unexpected
In a perfect world, they can prevent every situation from happening before it does, but athletics is certainly far from perfect, and the unexpected usually happens.
The team's sports medicine department plays a key role in trying to identify issues in a player, Crewe said, but in the end, there really isn't a true "preventative" medicine to cover all their bases.
"You can't prevent stuff, but you minimize the risk," he said. "You try to put them in a spot where they're familiar with it or they feel prepared, whether it's muscular strength, muscular endurance, any of that stuff.
"It's preparing them for the unexpected and making sure they're built to take on whatever is asked of them. We obviously try to push them a little bit beyond that so when they play in games or practices, it seems a little lighter or easier. We try to prepare the guys as best as possible."
All of that goes hand in hand with the philosophy that Crewe is trying to instill.
Success on the court goes right back to the best possible experience, not only for the player, but for everyone involved.
"We want guys to perform well, and in my mind, that falls under that umbrella," Crewe said. "I talk about player and coach experience. If you're healthy and performing well, your experience will be higher."
When injuries do occur — which is inevitable — Crewe said he sometimes finds himself getting a bit creative to treat the player.
With athletes considered small by NBA standards that oftentimes stand at 6-foot-4, to many who hover above 7-feet, even dealing with a simple bloody nose can be a challenge, Crewe said.
"I'm a smaller guy," he said. "You have to get creative with your leverages, your techniques. But you kind of learn that over time. You work with these guys enough that you find ways to work around some of that.
"Obviously, if one of our 7-footers has a bloody nose in the game, I need him to sit on the scorer's table or a chair to get up and work on him. But they're respectful. They help. If one of our big guys goes down, the other big guys will help get him off the court and things like that."
Always moving
Working in the realm of professional sports certainly isn't all the glamour fans may see on television.
There's plenty of grinding that happens when it comes to the travel schedule.
When Crewe and the Suns came to Milwaukee, they were there for two days — but by last Sunday night, they were already in Brooklyn to prepare for the next game.
"Being in two cities in one day is intense," Crewe said. "You blink and you're in the next city. Basketball is definitely demanding, and you have to keep up with it."
To say he sometimes lives out of a suitcase definitely would be an understatement, but after a decade in the business, Crewe fancies himself a pretty adept traveler.
"I've become pretty efficient now in Year 10," he said. "You almost have to work a trip ahead. I start thinking about the next road trip when we're on the current one, just to start planning and thinking about what (I) have to accomplish when I'm home. It really makes you become really efficient.
"You're on the road as much as you're at home, so that's a challenge in itself from the sports medicine side."
World rocked
The sports world, and really the world in general, was shaken by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others two weeks ago.
And Crewe, who said he crossed paths with Bryant on occasion, certainly was affected as well.
But in the face of that tragedy, what he did notice was how quickly everyone within the NBA fraternity seemed to come together.
"It's a small fraternity as it is," Crewe said. "All the trainers are friends. All the coaches are friends. I'm in Year 10. I have people I have worked with on every team now, whether it's players, coaches, front-office members. This spread-out league got really tight, really quick, and it all hit home for us. We all could see that tragedy (happening) within our own organization."
Crewe added that Bryant's death really seemed to hit the current players hard.
"The impact he had on our guys, especially with this younger generation of players coming through (was huge)," he said. "I (grew up with) Michael Jordan. These kids are (all about) Kobe Bryant.
"Looking at how he impacted them and how they've modeled their careers after him, what he's done for the game since he's been done playing, it's just so inspiring and so sad. It's one of those things I think everybody wishes they could change."
