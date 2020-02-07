For Crewe Jr., the challenge is building something

"It's preparing them for the unexpected and making sure they're built to take on whatever is asked of them. We obviously try to push them a little bit beyond that so when they play in games or practices, it seems a little lighter or easier. We try to prepare the guys as best as possible."

All of that goes hand in hand with the philosophy that Crewe is trying to instill.

Success on the court goes right back to the best possible experience, not only for the player, but for everyone involved.

"We want guys to perform well, and in my mind, that falls under that umbrella," Crewe said. "I talk about player and coach experience. If you're healthy and performing well, your experience will be higher."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

When injuries do occur — which is inevitable — Crewe said he sometimes finds himself getting a bit creative to treat the player.

With athletes considered small by NBA standards that oftentimes stand at 6-foot-4, to many who hover above 7-feet, even dealing with a simple bloody nose can be a challenge, Crewe said.

"I'm a smaller guy," he said. "You have to get creative with your leverages, your techniques. But you kind of learn that over time. You work with these guys enough that you find ways to work around some of that.