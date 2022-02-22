Forecasted ice storm forces postponement of local sporting events

Today's forecasted ice storm in the area forced the postponement of multiple local sporting events scheduled for tonight.

In the high school ranks, the St. Joseph girls basketball team's WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal game against Williams Bay at the Madrigrano Gymnasium has been re-scheduled to Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Additionally, Christian Life's WIAA Division-4 girls basketball regional quarterfinal against Living Word Lutheran at CLS has been re-scheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team, meanwhile, is scheduled to play at Jefferson in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal tonight. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, that game was still on the schedule for tonight.

And in the college ranks, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team has re-scheduled tonight's non-conference game against East-West University at the De Simone Arena to Thursday at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated if more changes to the local sports schedule are made.

