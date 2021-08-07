Former area high school softball stars get back on the field in Kenosha Fastpitch League

“Most of these girls have been coached their whole lives, and I want them to show up, coach themselves and play wherever they want,” Nelson said. “Show up, have a good time, and you’re done. Being really good doesn’t matter.

“The girls miss playing. I’m hoping that it branches out and we can expand this to eight teams. My goal is to see women’s fastpitch get to where men’s fastpitch was.”

Old friends catch up

Koehn and Konwent once played for rival county schools, but now that their college careers are over, it’s just about having fun playing the sport they love.

Konwent was one of the best players in state history at Central and went on to star at the University of Wisconsin, where in 2019 she became the first player in program history to receive the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Konwent said she played in the Kenosha Fastpitch League this summer because it was an incredible opportunity.

“Slowpitch is just not the same, so to be able to have a fastpitch league in the area, I feel it will help grow the love of the game,” she said. “I also feel it is a great opportunity to stay connected with girls who we either played with or played against in high school or travel ball.

Kayla Konwent Konwent