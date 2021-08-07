Former area high school softball stars get back on the field in Kenosha Fastpitch League

BRISTOL — There aren’t many fastpitch softball leagues around southeastern Wisconsin, and Glen Nelson wanted to change that.
So the Bristol native found plenty of former star softball players from Kenosha County and the surrounding areas to form the Kenosha Fastpitch League.
Along with director Kris Sampson, Nelson, 53, had six teams playing this summer in Bristol and at The Sandlots of Salem, 9251 Antioch Road.
Former Kenosha County stars like Central graduate Kayla Konwent and Wilmot graduate Kalyssa Koehn highlighted a league with a plethora of former high school standouts that went on to play college softball.
As adults, they were looking to keep playing against solid competition.
And for two months this summer, the girls were able to have fun and keep those competitive juices flowing all at the same time.
“We had a lot of county kids show up,” Nelson said Tuesday. “It was a great season. (The) ladies had fun and had little problems. ... I enjoyed seeing the girls actually play for fun and having a good time and laughing.”
Nelson, who owns Bristol 45 Diner with his wife, Tricia, played men’s fastpitch softball for 30 years. The Nelsons opened the diner 13 years ago.
Glen Nelson grew up on a farm down the road from Bristol, and he and Tricia now reside in Pleasant Prairie.
There’s a fastpitch league for men that Glen said has been “extremely popular” in the Bristol area since he was a kid. It was also popular in the City of Kenosha, but has since died down.
So he wanted to bring back that old feeling.
“I think there’s still 10 fastpitch men’s teams,” Nelson said. “I’ve been involved in coaching with the Illinois Chill club softball team in Chicago, so playing in that kind of atmosphere ... I want that back.”
Runs in the family
Glen’s daughter, Bridget, played softball at Tremper, earning All-State accolades in 2014. Another daughter, Emily, a 2016 Tremper graduate, was a member of the Trojans’ WIAA Division-1 State Tournament team that year.
Nelson said the goal for the Kenosha Fastpitch League was to have four teams, with 13 players per team. Luckily, they got six squads this summer.
“It is open to anybody who wants to play,” he said. “We’ll take anybody. We wanted the adults to feel like they have something on their own.”
Most games were Monday nights in Bristol and Salem. There wasn’t a playoff tournament.
Nelson said he’s seen too many women who played a little bit of college softball but no longer had an outlet to play after that.
“Most of these girls have been coached their whole lives, and I want them to show up, coach themselves and play wherever they want,” Nelson said. “Show up, have a good time, and you’re done. Being really good doesn’t matter.
“The girls miss playing. I’m hoping that it branches out and we can expand this to eight teams. My goal is to see women’s fastpitch get to where men’s fastpitch was.”
Old friends catch up
Koehn and Konwent once played for rival county schools, but now that their college careers are over, it’s just about having fun playing the sport they love.
Konwent was one of the best players in state history at Central and went on to star at the University of Wisconsin, where in 2019 she became the first player in program history to receive the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Konwent said she played in the Kenosha Fastpitch League this summer because it was an incredible opportunity.
“Slowpitch is just not the same, so to be able to have a fastpitch league in the area, I feel it will help grow the love of the game,” she said. “I also feel it is a great opportunity to stay connected with girls who we either played with or played against in high school or travel ball.
Kayla Konwent
Konwent
“We were, and some of us still are, great friends, so it was fun to have something we all love bring us back together again.”
Konwent said she kept up with a lot of girls on social media, but nothing compares to in-person interaction.
For Koehn, who played collegiately at UW-Green Bay, it was about getting back to her passion. She hadn’t played competitively in nearly a year before playing this summer.
Kalyssa Koehn
Koehn
“Softball was basically done for me after graduating (college), so it’s nice to be able to still play, and it’s competitive but still for fun,” Koehn said. “I wanted to get back into the groove of playing softball, and I’m excited to play with girls I haven’t played with in a long time.
“I played with a lot of the girls during travel ball four years ago, and some other girls are from high school.”