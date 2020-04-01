Former Big Foot standout Travis Frederick moves on from football

The Big Foot High School community is voicing excitement to see what comes next for one of the area’s most famous alumni, after former Big Foot athletic standout Travis Frederick shocked the NFL world on March 23 by announcing his retirement from football.
After six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Frederick’s retirement comes early by typical NFL standards for a player who saw the success that the former Big Foot offensive lineman had.
A starter since his rookie season in Dallas, Frederick was one of the top centers in the league, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl five times.
However, after a diagnosis of the auto-immune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome forced him to miss the 2018 season, Frederick knew the end of his career was nearing.
“After months of contemplation, I not only accepted that moment, but I also, surprisingly, found myself welcoming the moment,” Frederick said in a statement on Twitter.
While he returned to the field in 2019, making his fifth Pro Bowl for his strong play, Frederick felt he was not playing up to the standard he had previously set, and he decided to retire while he was still near his peak.
With almost $40 million remaining on his contract, Frederick decided to forego the money for his own well-being, which Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins admires about his former pupil.
“He had things in proper perspective. He’s putting family and his health first, as it should be,” Collins said.
Now that his playing days are behind him, Frederick will have more time to focus on other aspects of his life.
In fact, Frederick’s former Big Foot coach Rodney Wedig had an idea of how the newly retired lineman could spend some of his time.
“As soon as he retired, I texted him and said, ‘Hey, man, I’ve got an opening on my staff,’” Wedig said with a laugh.
Wedig, who now coaches at Milton High School, said that while he would love to work with Frederick, he suspects the Sharon native would prefer to focus any football-related endeavors toward his alma mater.
Current Chiefs coach Mike Welden says that he has talked with Frederick a few times and looks forward to any chance to get him involved with the Big Foot football team, no matter what form it takes.
“Any opportunity you have to get a first-class individual like that, who’s a stand-up guy, back involved in the program, I think you can’t go wrong,” Welden said.
After graduating from Big Foot, Frederick played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin before moving on to the pros.
Besides just gridiron pursuits, Frederick will also have time to manage his Blocking Out Hunger Foundation. The charity organization currently provides food to underprivileged schoolchildren in the Dallas area. But in the past, he has shown interest in expanding to Walworth County.
No matter what the future holds, Frederick was able to have a successful NFL career, and despite his health scare, he was able to leave the game behind on his terms.
“I am proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high,” Frederick said.
