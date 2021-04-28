Former Indian Trail star Lux coming home this weekend with Dodgers

Former Indian Trail baseball star Gavin Lux is coming home this weekend.

Lux, who earlier this week was activated from the injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers, will join his teammates for a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The series begins Thursday night with a 6:40 p.m. first pitch, followed by a 7:10 start Friday, a 6:10 start Saturday and the finale Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Lux was sidelined with a wrist injury since April 16 before the Dodgers recalled him from the injured list Tuesday. After a hot start to the season, the Dodgers' first-round pick (20th overall) straight from Indian Trail in 2016 was batting .204 with a .512 OPS, six RBI and one stolen base in 49 at-bats entering Wednesday's series finale at Cincinnati.

Lux's absence in the lineup and at second base has been felt, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com.

"We have to appreciate how much time he's missed, which hasn't been a ton," Roberts said Monday. "But just seeing how his legs feel. But I do expect him, for this series (against the Reds), to be in there every day."