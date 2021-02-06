Four county wrestlers advance to State Meet out of D-1 and D-2 sectionals

Four wrestlers from Kenosha County punched their tickets to the WIAA State Individual Tournament out of Saturday's sectionals.
The sectionals placed six wrestlers in each weight class, with the top two advancing to state.
In a Division-1 sectional at Brookfield East, Wilmot freshman Logan Defillippo won the sectional title at 106 pounds, Bradford sophomore Corbin Ramos won the title at 138 and Central senior Jacob Seward finished second at 182.
And in a Division-2 sectional at Kiel, Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Mason Gill placed second at 126 to advance to state (see below).
The Division-1 State Individual Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Kaukauna, while the Division-2 State Individual Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Adams-Friendship.
Division-1 qualifiers
Defillippo, who's now 15-1 on the season after going 3-0 Saturday, advanced to the championship match in his weight class after pinning Waukesha South's Colin Wasley — who received honorable mention in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll — in 49 seconds and West Allis Central's Jacob Madaus in 1:33.
That set up a title match against Lake Geneva Badger's Logan Clausen, ranked No. 11, who Defillippo defeated by a 5-0 decision.
Ramos, meanwhile, entered sectionals ranked No. 8 at 138 and improved to 11-0 with three wins Saturday.
Ramos pinned West Allis Hale's Zach Sino in 1:00 and third-ranked Joshua Cherba of Waterford in 1:48 to set up an all-county title match against Wilmot freshman Joel Sullivan.
Ramos needed just 29 seconds to dispatch Sullivan by pinfall and claim the sectional title.
At 182, Seward opened Saturday with victories over Franklin's Tanner Rivard, 5-4, and ninth-ranked Simon Doyle of Wauwatosa East/West, 6-2, to advance to the title match against sixth-ranked Evan Huckstorf of Muskego.
Huckstorf won by a 12-0 major decision, but since Doyle wrestled back to the second-place match and Seward had already defeated him, Seward (13-1) took second and advanced to state.
Just missing state
Bradford senior Carson Widmar (170), Sullivan, Wilmot senior Mason Diedrich (152) and Indian Trail senior Mason Kochersperger (285) all missed out on state by one placement with third-place finishes.
Widmar defeated Waukesha South's Preston Bauer by major decision and Oak Creek's Adam Kochiu to reach the 170-pound title match. There, he fell by a 6-2 decision to ninth-ranked Evan Danowski of Waterford, 6-2, before losing to seventh-ranked Benjamin Otto of Oak Creek by a 12-3 major decision in the second-place match.
Sullivan pinned Greenfield's Marcellus Satterfield and Marquette's Noah Poston at 138 before losing to Ramos in the title match and then to Cherba by pinfall in 1:57 in the second-place match.
At 152, Diedrich opened with a loss to ninth-ranked Cooper Willis before wrestling back to the second-place match with wins over Brookfield Central's Preston Rockwell by major decision, Franklin's Seth Swanson by pin and 10th-ranked Austin Elger of Muskego by a 9-3 decision.
But in the second-place match, Diedrich was edged by Whitnall/Greendale's Chris Dobbie, 7-6.
And at 285, Kochersperger lost his opening match to Franklin's Steven MartinezDelacot before wrestling back with a 1-0 decision over Whitnall/Greendale's Jack Martinez, a sudden victory over sixth-ranked Brady Mocoo of West Allis Hale and a 3-2 win over Wauwatosa East/West's Shaquielle Harrell.
But Kochersperger drew MartinezDelacot again in the second-place match, so MartinezDelacot advanced to state by virtue of his earlier win over Kochersperger.
Trojans have three in 4th
Tremper had a trio of fourth-place finishers in freshman Rory Dutton at 120, senior Riley Dutton at 145 and senior Jake Erwin at 195.
All three went 2-2 Saturday but lost in their third-place matches.
The sectionals placed wrestlers all the way to sixth, and Wilmot sophomore Gianni Reballato (113), Indian Trail's Jonah Zuzinec (126) and Bradford's Nick Mendoza (132) all went 1-3 Saturday to notch sixth-place finishes.
There were 12 county wrestlers who lost their first two matches Saturday and didn't place. Those were Bradford's Santino Pignotti (113), Wilmot junior Mason Gauger (120), Tremper sophomore Nathan Johnson (126), Tremper sophomore Jackson Henderson (152), Indian Trail senior Cole Ballard (160), Central junior Dean Serritella (160), Wilmot junior Mitch Norvalis (170), Tremper sophomore Tyler Hansen (182), Indian Trail senior Dylan Connell (195), Wilmot sophomore Devon Hall (220), Bradford freshman Ethan McClain (220) and Wilmot senior Joey Devall (285).
In the team field field, meanwhile, there were no duals at sectionals, so teams were simply awarded points for individual placements, with the top two teams advancing to the Division-1 State Team Tournament on Feb. 20 at Kaukauna.
Waterford (95.5 points) and Brookfield East (90.5) advanced to team state.
Wilmot was eighth in the sectional team standings with 60 points, Bradford tied for 12th with 46, Tremper was 17th with 37, Indian Trail was 21st with 18 and Central was 23rd with 16.
Gill punches ticket
Gill entered the sectional ranked No. 8 in Division-2 at 126. He defeated Lomira's Alex Faber by 13-5 major decision in his opening match Saturday before losing to fourth-ranked Andrew Schad of Kiel by 10-2 major decision.
But Gill wrestled his way back to the second-place match with a 6-4 victory over Delavan-Darien's Jacob Greidanus and a 5-0 victory over Kewaunee's Nick Decheck.
In the second-place match, Gill (19-2) edged Waupun's Easton Hull, 3-2, to advance to state.
Only the winner of each sectional in Division-2 advanced to the State Team Tournament on Feb. 20 at Adams-Friendship, and it was Kiel with 149 points.
Shoreland tallied 16 points to place 18th in the team standings.