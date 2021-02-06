Four county wrestlers advance to State Meet out of D-1 and D-2 sectionals

Sullivan pinned Greenfield's Marcellus Satterfield and Marquette's Noah Poston at 138 before losing to Ramos in the title match and then to Cherba by pinfall in 1:57 in the second-place match.

At 152, Diedrich opened with a loss to ninth-ranked Cooper Willis before wrestling back to the second-place match with wins over Brookfield Central's Preston Rockwell by major decision, Franklin's Seth Swanson by pin and 10th-ranked Austin Elger of Muskego by a 9-3 decision.

But in the second-place match, Diedrich was edged by Whitnall/Greendale's Chris Dobbie, 7-6.

And at 285, Kochersperger lost his opening match to Franklin's Steven MartinezDelacot before wrestling back with a 1-0 decision over Whitnall/Greendale's Jack Martinez, a sudden victory over sixth-ranked Brady Mocoo of West Allis Hale and a 3-2 win over Wauwatosa East/West's Shaquielle Harrell.

But Kochersperger drew MartinezDelacot again in the second-place match, so MartinezDelacot advanced to state by virtue of his earlier win over Kochersperger.

Trojans have three in 4th

Tremper had a trio of fourth-place finishers in freshman Rory Dutton at 120, senior Riley Dutton at 145 and senior Jake Erwin at 195.