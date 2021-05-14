Frank Matrise Sr. lived St. Joseph athletics; longtime athletic director died on April 27

Freund said he was hired by Matrise in 1981, and as a young coach back then, he quickly formed a bond with his new boss.

And that was a bond that withstood the test of time.

“I’ll be forever indebted to Frank,” Freund said. “He took a chance on a young coach, myself, back in 1981, to come in and take over the football program here, (along with) a teaching position here at St. Joe’s.

“He was definitely a mentor to me. He helped me learn the ropes a little bit in the Milwaukee Metro Conference. ... Just utilizing his years of experience, what he had been through and kind of mentoring and guiding me through those young years, I’ll be forever indebted to him.”

For Witthun, the chance to work with the elder Matrise came after Matrise’s retirement, as the two joined forces on the school’s Hall of Fame Committee.

And it was in those many meetings that Witthun quickly realized the wealth of knowledge that Matrise possessed when it came to all things St. Joseph — even if his system wasn’t quite that technological.