Frank Matrise Sr. lived St. Joseph athletics; longtime athletic director died on April 27

When it comes to the history of St. Joseph athletics, there’s no doubt who was at the center of it for more than four decades.
That was Frank Matrise Sr.
A career that started as a history and physical education teacher and assistant football coach eventually ended in 2006 with Matrise’s retirement. In all those years in between, his career left its mark as a service to St. Joseph and all the kids who walked the halls there.
Matrise died on April 27 at 83 years old. Two longtime St. Joseph administrators, President/High School Principal Bob Freund and Athletic Director Dave Witthun, reflected fondly this week on the impact left by the man simply known by many as “Coach.”
“I think Frank will always be St. Joseph athletics,” Freund said. “He was there for 45 years, or something like that, through its inception basically until he finally retired.
“When you think of St. Joseph athletics, you think of Frank Matrise. He essentially built that program, guided the coaches and helped build the athletic association into a support group. He was everything, especially in the early years.”
Matrise started at St. Joseph in 1959 and spent 42 of the next 47 years as the school’s athletic director, until his retirement. He earned his master’s degree in guidance counseling and administration from the University of Wisconsin and spent many years as one of St. Joseph’s guidance counselors.
Along the way, Matrise was the head football coach and also guided the school’s wrestling program to six straight state championships from 1961 to 1966, including a 128-23-3 record during that span. He also coached varsity golf and track and field.
Through all those years, there was always one constant in the school’s hallways, Witthun said, and that was Frank Matrise Sr.
“There was a sense of stability here for the kids,” Witthun said. “He didn’t just do (athletic director) stuff. ... Going through the school, you kind of had to go through Frank Matrise.
“I think there was a sense of stability that the community had and that St. Joe’s had with a person that just cared that much about kids and having generations and generations and generations of kids come through the school, and having that same person around just helped with the stability.”
While the overall achievements can fill a page — including a place in three different Hall of Fames — Freund said he still marvels at what Matrise was able to accomplish as the school’s wrestling coach during that six-year span in the 1960s.
“His success as a wrestling coach was unprecedented,” Freund said. “(Winning) six state titles in a row is just absolutely unheard of.”
Fast bond
Freund said he was hired by Matrise in 1981, and as a young coach back then, he quickly formed a bond with his new boss.
And that was a bond that withstood the test of time.
“I’ll be forever indebted to Frank,” Freund said. “He took a chance on a young coach, myself, back in 1981, to come in and take over the football program here, (along with) a teaching position here at St. Joe’s.
“He was definitely a mentor to me. He helped me learn the ropes a little bit in the Milwaukee Metro Conference. ... Just utilizing his years of experience, what he had been through and kind of mentoring and guiding me through those young years, I’ll be forever indebted to him.”
For Witthun, the chance to work with the elder Matrise came after Matrise’s retirement, as the two joined forces on the school’s Hall of Fame Committee.
And it was in those many meetings that Witthun quickly realized the wealth of knowledge that Matrise possessed when it came to all things St. Joseph — even if his system wasn’t quite that technological.
“I could always call him about the history of the school, and he would know it right off the top of his head,” Witthun said. “He was a great historian of the school and kept great records, the old-school way.
“He had a lot of papers, stacks of papers and file cabinets full of papers. He wasn’t a computer guy. He had his old-school methods, and it worked for him for over 40 years here at school.”
Gift of gab
Both Freund and Witthun laughed when asked about the gift of gab possessed by both Matrise Sr. and his son, Frank Matrise Jr., himself a decorated Kenosha football coach whose career spanned 34 years at both Tremper and St. Joseph.
The younger Matrise, who joined his dad in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, died in 2019 from complications due to cancer.
“(They) were absolutely carbon copies,” Freund said. “They were great, great, great people, both of them.”
Witthun reflected on many a late-running St. Joseph Hall of Fame Committee meeting that never seemed to reach an end as the elder Matrise spun one tale after another.
“Our Hall of Fame meetings went forever, because he would just keep talking,” Witthun said with a laugh. “One time, I had to bring my son when he was really a baby still. I told him, ‘I have a baby here sitting right in the office. I have to go.’”
Witthun said he has no doubt that father and son are catching up for lost time right now.
“They’re making sure (God) is running things right up there,” Witthun said.
To the end, Matrise Sr. continued to be the ultimate school supporter and fan, Witthun said.
“He came to all the games still,” he said. “I sat by him at all the games until the end. He was a fixture here, watching his grandson (Kyle) and granddaughter (Katie) and all the relatives he had play. He was always there. He would talk about the officials. He was always a part of it. He was always in the athletic director role.
“He had a big passion for it, he really did.”