Freiberg shines for national champion Rock Valley College

And that's not to say the strong-armed Freiberg won't find herself behind the plate before her RVC playing days are done, Monroe said.

"We're still looking at her with potential to catch some, too," he said. "She's the athletic kid that can go play the outfield. We had a couple of our other top hitters who were catcher only. She was forced to go play the outfield because she's the kid who could do it."

While she's now had two seasons in the books for the two-year community college, which normally means a transfer from here, Freiberg said she's returning to Rockford, Ill., for a third year with the Eagles in the fall.

Because of the pandemic, college athletes were given the chance to take last year as a freebie, and that's the plan for her, Freiberg said.

And she can't wait to take another shot at a second ring before she heads to the next stop on her journey, wherever that may be.

"I'm very excited (to return)," she said. "The freshmen that we have now, I feel like, we can do something with (them)."

Monroe couldn't be more excited to have his slugging outfielder/catcher back in the fold for another run.