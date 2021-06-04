Freiberg shines for national champion Rock Valley College

As a freshman at Rock Valley College last year, Tremper graduate Kayla Freiberg went from a virtual unknown to a stat-filling machine.
But the 2020 season ended because of the global pandemic, which left Freiberg and the perennial National Junior College Athletic Association powerhouse Eagles feeling more than a little empty inside.
Fast forward to last week, and there's no more empty feeling for either.
Freiberg capped a second huge season for the Eagles by earning the Outstanding Offensive Player Award in the NJCAA Division III National Championship to help Rock Valley to its seventh straight title.
And now she gets a fitted piece of championship jewelry for her finger.
"It honestly means the world," Freiberg said. "It was very exciting. Our season got taken away last year, but quarantine, I feel made our team closer together, and that helped toward winning the national championship."
Rock Valley capped a 51-7 spring with a 4-0 record in Syracuse, N.Y., including a 13-2 win last Sunday over Corning in the championship tilt. The Eagles finished the year with a 20-game winning streak.
The Eagles were dominant in the national tournament, as they outscored their opponents, 57-3, during the three-day event. Leading to the title game, Rock Valley posted a 25-0 win over Rainy River in the quarterfinal, an 11-1 win over North Dakota SCS and 8-0 over Corning.
Freiberg hit .500 for the tournament and had four RBI. For the season, she batted .426 (63-for148), with 11 doubles, three triples, a team-high 11 home runs, 56 RBI and eight stolen bases.
"She's obviously been a catalyst," RVC coach Darin Monroe said. "She was putting up big-time numbers last year, too (before the season got canceled). This year, she came back and struggled a little bit at the start of the season, but I felt she hit her best when we needed her the most, and that was toward the end of the year.
"She's a kid who can hit for high average, she can hit for power. She came up with some really clutch hits all postseason long for us."
Feeling no pressure
The regional title that sent the Eagles into the national tournament seemed to lift a weight off their shoulders, Freiberg said.
"After winning the regional championship, all the pressure was taken off," she said. "We made sure not to stress. I feel like were all just stress free and just did what RVC does and that's dominate. Overall, we knew our team could do it. We are just such a strong team and have a very good culture."
The Outstanding Offensive Player honor was the third in a trio of postseason awards for Freiberg, who previously had been named to the All-Region and All-Tournament teams.
Freiberg and Monroe both agreed that the start of the season was a bit bumpy for her, but she eventually found her groove when the Eagles really needed her the most.
"I struggled at the beginning of the year," Freiberg said. "But toward the end, I found my way back, and it was just a great relief. I was feeling very confident. My teammates always had my back, and when everybody is hitting, it makes me feel less pressure on myself."
Monroe said he felt Freiberg's early struggles came down to simply not getting enough repetitions in practice, which was made difficult, if not nearly impossible because of the pandemic.
Once COVID-19 really began to take control of every day life, finding a place to just get swings in was quite the challenge.
"We didn't get nearly as many reps before we started playing," he said. "We had a very short fall season. From there, from about November 1 to February 1, we went our kids home. They were taking online classes, and the number of (case) in our area were starting to rise.
"There were a lot of facilities that just weren't open to get reps and whatnot. We were doing virtual workouts from their living rooms. I think that was the biggest thing of anything."
Monroe said he also felt Freiberg put a little extra pressure on herself early to try and duplicate the huge numbers she had put together the year before.
"Last year, she kind of caught people by surprise," he said. "They didn't know who she was. She was a freshman at the college level. I think she put a little bit more pressure on herself than she needed to. I think she started thinking about what she was trying to do.
"All those things kind of played a factor, at least in the beginning. Once she got comfortable in the midpoint of our season, she got back to being the Kayla that we were used to."
In an abbreviated freshman season cut short because of COVID-19, Freiberg batted .526 (30-for-57), with 27 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 42 RBI and six stolen bases.
Continued growth
Freiberg credited her RVC coaches for helping her continue to grow, both as a player and as a person, since she arrived on campus.
"My coaches have made me a better player now, because they taught me a lot during the winter, and they mentally got me prepared for games and for practices," she said. "They got me mentally and physically strong, too."
The growth just wasn't at the plate, either, as Monroe said Freiberg grew into a quality outfielder, even if that isn't her natural position.
Rock Valley had three quality catchers, including Freiberg, on the roster, he said, but she was needed in the outfield. For the season, she had 60 putouts, three assists and five errors for a .967 fielding percentage.
And that's not to say the strong-armed Freiberg won't find herself behind the plate before her RVC playing days are done, Monroe said.
"We're still looking at her with potential to catch some, too," he said. "She's the athletic kid that can go play the outfield. We had a couple of our other top hitters who were catcher only. She was forced to go play the outfield because she's the kid who could do it."
While she's now had two seasons in the books for the two-year community college, which normally means a transfer from here, Freiberg said she's returning to Rockford, Ill., for a third year with the Eagles in the fall.
Because of the pandemic, college athletes were given the chance to take last year as a freebie, and that's the plan for her, Freiberg said.
And she can't wait to take another shot at a second ring before she heads to the next stop on her journey, wherever that may be.
"I'm very excited (to return)," she said. "The freshmen that we have now, I feel like, we can do something with (them)."
Monroe couldn't be more excited to have his slugging outfielder/catcher back in the fold for another run.
"That's huge," he said. "She told us in May last year that she wanted to be on the three-year plan because the NJCAA came out and said last season wasn't going to count as a year of eligibility. ... She understands the ins and outs of the program, what we're trying to do, and now obviously, adding a national championship under her belt, she can be a leader for those kids who are coming into the program.