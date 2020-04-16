Freiberg's numbers jump off page

"She's a gifted kid who has worked really hard. She's just gotten so much better. The sky's the limit for her. The numbers she was putting up were no surprise to us. We had seen this type of ability out of her from November all the way through February. We knew the type of player Kayla Freiberg was going to be."

Facing the talented pitching staff on her own team daily paid dividends as well, both Monroe and Freiberg said.

"I think that just made her better," Monroe said. "The practice situation when you're competing against your own teammates and have to bring your best, she just flourished."

Freiberg agreed with her coach.

"That helped a lot," she said. "Our pitchers are really good, and seeing that every day gets you used to every pitcher. You see every single pitch, too, and now you can hit that pitch."

The history of the program speaks for itself, and that's a credit to a tradition that's been built year-in, year-out, said Monroe, who will enter his 10th year as the head coach in 2021.

It all comes down to recruiting, as players cycle through the program quickly at the two-year college.