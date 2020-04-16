Freiberg's numbers jump off page

The numbers Tremper graduate Kayla Freiberg put up through 20 games for Rock Valley College in Rockford, Ill., this spring didn't just jump off the page.
They were downright eye-popping.
Freiberg sprinted out of the gates and was on a record pace in any number of statistical categories when the COVID-19 pandemic cut her freshman season short.
In her first third of the season, Freiberg was batting .526 (30-for-57) with 27 runs scored, 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 42 RBI, six stolen bases, a .571 on-base percentage and a gaudy 1.228 slugging percentage.
To say she made an impact right from the start would be a heavy understatement.
Longtime Rock Valley coach Darin Monroe said Freiberg was on pace to shatter a number of team, conference and National Junior College Athletic Association records had the coronavirus not brought everything to a screeching halt.
"You look and see what Kayla put together in the 20 games we had, and it was remarkable," Monroe said. "She was just hitting her stride. Obviously, in a course of a season, you're going to have ups and downs, but she was on pace for 120 RBI and for 24 home runs. The most home runs we've ever had in a single season is 14.
"She was going to break our RBI record, our home run record. Her batting average speaks for itself. She was a catalyst."
Freiberg said she was able to take what she learned during the offseason and put that to work through the 20-game 2020 season.
"Everything the coaches taught us (I put to use) during the season," she said. "It was all the weightlifting we did, the running, and just the team chemistry helped.
"The first few games, I was a little shaky, because I didn't know what to expect. But after a few games went by, I was like, 'OK, I can actually focus in and hit the ball.' My coaches helped a lot with my hitting. I was feeling confident in myself, 100 percent."
And once she got rolling, Freiberg found herself locked in and ready to hit just about any pitch thrown her way.
"It was really fun and interesting that I could do what I did in those 20 games," she said.
Rock Valley entered the 2020 season as the six-time defending NJCAA national champions, the first time any program had won six straight titles. The Golden Eagles ended the shortened spring season at 17-3 overall.
Work in the weight room during the offseason was a key to Freiberg's added strength — and her tape-measure home runs, Monroe said.
"Her home runs were no-doubters," he said. "She developed herself in the weight room. She got a lot stronger physically. She was coming into herself. She was a confident kid. Her highs aren't too high, her lows aren't too low. She was just playing ball.
"She's a gifted kid who has worked really hard. She's just gotten so much better. The sky's the limit for her. The numbers she was putting up were no surprise to us. We had seen this type of ability out of her from November all the way through February. We knew the type of player Kayla Freiberg was going to be."
Facing the talented pitching staff on her own team daily paid dividends as well, both Monroe and Freiberg said.
"I think that just made her better," Monroe said. "The practice situation when you're competing against your own teammates and have to bring your best, she just flourished."
Freiberg agreed with her coach.
"That helped a lot," she said. "Our pitchers are really good, and seeing that every day gets you used to every pitcher. You see every single pitch, too, and now you can hit that pitch."
The history of the program speaks for itself, and that's a credit to a tradition that's been built year-in, year-out, said Monroe, who will enter his 10th year as the head coach in 2021.
It all comes down to recruiting, as players cycle through the program quickly at the two-year college.
"You have to get out and recruit high-end student-athletes who want to continue to carry on that tradition," Monroe said. "I've been fortunate to recruit a lot of really good kids, hard-working kids, just like Kayla. That's really the key to the success.
"From there, we focus on development. We see that kid out of high school who was a pretty good player, and our job is to turn them into a great player, prepare them for the four-year level and get the opportunity to advance their career to a higher level once they get done at Rock Valley."
That team motto quickly made an impression on Freiberg, who said the chemistry up and down the roster made her time on the field, albeit short this year, an enjoyable experience.
"We all help each other, we all love each other," she said. "I'm glad I was on this team, because it was such a big help. Everybody just came together during the winter and worked with each other."
And it wasn't just on the field where that chemistry helped, either, Freiberg said, as her teammates helped her make the transition to college life.
"At first, it was kind of rough being away from home," she said. "After a few weeks, the sophomores were like, 'Don't let it get in your head, you'll be OK.' It just went from there and it went OK."
If her first season was just "OK," there's no telling what Freiberg can do from here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!