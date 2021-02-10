Future bright for Wilmot's McKenna Johnson as she continues stellar freshman season

“It just feels normal to me, because I’m used to it,” McKenna said about being surrounded by her sisters. “I always had to help out Mom and Dad, so I didn’t know any different.”

McKenna’s face lights up when asked about Maddy.

“I like playing with her,” McKenna said.

And Maddy knows when the girls need a bucket, she can set a ball screen and let McKenna soar to the hoop for a layup.

“It’s pretty nice. I like having a big family, there’s always something to do, our chemistry is better, having someone you grew up with,” Maddy said. “We do a give-and-go, or screen action in a game-winning moment, for sure.

“... I like it because you don’t really have to worry about being hard on each other. Sometimes you can’t be hard on your teammates. We can be as hard on each other as we want, because at the end of the day, we’re sisters, we can hold each other accountable.”

Mom has seen the bond form in the pole barn, where things can get pretty intense.

“I don’t like losing,” said McKenna, who won’t hesitate to block her 11-year-old sister’s shot during family games.