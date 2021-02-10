Future bright for Wilmot's McKenna Johnson as she continues stellar freshman season

TREVOR — Wilmot freshman McKenna Johnson has played basketball all over the country.
A true gym rat, the 15-year-old lives and breathes the “Ball is Life” motto, and she’s tearing up the courts for the Panthers this winter.
But with all the competition she’s already seen and is sure to experience throughout the Midwest and other states, guess where Johnson would choose to play every single time?
Home.
That’s the pole barn out back with her six — count ‘em, six — brothers and sisters, where Johnson gains her most valuable experience.
McKenna’s older sister and Wilmot teammate, Maddy, has always pushed McKenna during family pickup games to get better, and both girls teach the game to their younger siblings, the youngest of which is 5-year-old Lillian.
There’s also Raegan, 9, Cardin, 12, Maddy, 16, Shaw, 19 and Kinsley, 20.
Helping her parents, Amy and Scott, take care of her siblings has always been an expectation for McKenna, a left-handed, 5-foot-8 point guard who’s already put area basketball players, fans and coaches on notice.
Making her mark
On Dec. 28, Johnson broke Wilmot’s girls school record for points in a game with 39 in a win over Watertown, and her eight 3-pointers also broke Julia Hickey’s single-game mark.
Johnson followed it up with outbursts of 36, 26 and 29 points in the following weeks. As the Panthers get ready for postseason play, which began Tuesday with WIAA regional quarterfinal games, Johnson leads the Southern Lakes Conference with 17.8 points per game and leads the team with with 7.1 rebounds per game.
As a freshman.
So why are things going so well for the phenom this season?
First of all, Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd raves about Johnson, claiming the program hasn’t seen a freshman this good in a long time, maybe ever.
Second, her team executes a solid offense that puts her in a position to succeed.
And she has the court vision and passing ability to be a true point guard.
“I feel like with the team, they really get the ball around, we move the ball, which gives me more time for my shots,” Johnson said. “It’s not just one person, it’s everybody.
“Coach Boyd always explains why we run some of our sets, so it connects in my head. I like assists better than buckets. It makes me feel good when I can see other people scoring.”
It’s certainly rare to see a freshman perform at this level, but for Johnson, it’s been a long time coming.
Illinois roots
The Johnsons are from Spring Grove, Ill., only about 10 minutes over the border from Trevor, where McKenna attended Johnsburg, Ill., schools.
The family moved in 2019, when McKenna attended eighth grade at Trevor-Wilmot.
She’s been active in the club circuit since sixth grade with the Barrington, Ill., squad Limitless, but her roots come from a recreation league in Spring Grove at age 10.
McKenna dabbled in club ball as young as third grade.
Two years younger than Maddy, McKenna played on Maddy’s club team and was always the youngest player. That toughened her up and helped give her the passion to win.
“People don’t have seven kids,” Amy Johnson joked at the family house, which sits close to the Silver Lake School District but is considered part of Trevor.
“We never had a number in mind.”
Scott Johnson, smiling from the family’s kitchen, said it’s “kind of small, actually. I’m the second-oldest of 12.”
The Johnsons said they do everything together, and family dinner is a big deal.
Sisterly love
When McKenna and Maddy aren’t hooping, which they do often, they are always game for a Dunkin’ Donuts run to Antioch, Ill.
“It just feels normal to me, because I’m used to it,” McKenna said about being surrounded by her sisters. “I always had to help out Mom and Dad, so I didn’t know any different.”
McKenna’s face lights up when asked about Maddy.
“I like playing with her,” McKenna said.
And Maddy knows when the girls need a bucket, she can set a ball screen and let McKenna soar to the hoop for a layup.
“It’s pretty nice. I like having a big family, there’s always something to do, our chemistry is better, having someone you grew up with,” Maddy said. “We do a give-and-go, or screen action in a game-winning moment, for sure.
“... I like it because you don’t really have to worry about being hard on each other. Sometimes you can’t be hard on your teammates. We can be as hard on each other as we want, because at the end of the day, we’re sisters, we can hold each other accountable.”
Mom has seen the bond form in the pole barn, where things can get pretty intense.
“I don’t like losing,” said McKenna, who won’t hesitate to block her 11-year-old sister’s shot during family games.
“They’ve had some pretty competitive games. Oh yeah,” Amy added.
But they use that competition to help each other.
In a recent Wilmot game, McKenna was in an offensive funk, and Maddy went to some go-to advice during a timeout.
“Pretend we’re in the pole bar, and it’s 1-v-1,” Maddy told McKenna.
Future bright
Wilmot enters the postseason 10-10 overall after finishing in fourth place in the SLC at 6-8 in conference play.
The Panthers struggled down the stretch, losing their last eight games. They actually played their last two without McKenna, who was out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. But she’ll be back for the playoffs.
Wilmot received a No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division-2 regional, which came with a bye in the regional quarterfinals. The Panthers will host the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Big Foot and fourth-seeded Delavan-Darien — that game ended too late for a result to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the News — in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Whatever happens, though, with plenty of seniors graduating from SLC co-champions Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger, Wilmot’s future is bright.
For McKenna, at all times — whether in the backyard or in Iowa for a weekend tournament — the goal remains just to get better.
Scott Johnson said the spring will bring McKenna’s first season with Midwest Elite 16U, which plays on the Nike AAU circuit. It’ll be a lot of travel, money and basketball.
But it’s worth it.
“An Iowa trip is overnight, we pay for all expenses, and it’s nice because everyone is completely focused on basketball,” Scott said. “It’s jammed with college scouts, which is not the reason for it, but that’s what happens. It’s fun, though.”
The club squad is based in Northbrook, Ill., a 45-minute drive down I-94. The team will play all over the country, with tournaments in Virginia in April and Washington state this summer.
In 2020, McKenna played with Wisconsin Impact, which practices at Greendale Martin Luther High School near the south side of Milwaukee.
It’s a lot of travel and a lot of basketball, but with a solid foundation of family and basketball, this is only the beginning for McKenna Johnson.
Meet McKenna Johnson
Basketball is: Fun.
I broke the school scoring record because: Of my teammates.
Favorite movie: “Crazy Rich Asians”
Favorite song: “Whoopty” by CJ
Social media: Snapchat
Pregame food ritual: I had a cookie before my record-breaking game.
Favorite TV show: I like cooking shows.
If you could have dinner with one person, dead or alive, who would it be and why? Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi (both died in a 2020 helicopter crash). I would want to know how her dad helps her with basketball.
What would you like to be some day: I would like to be a nurse and play college basketball.