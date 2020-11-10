Getting to know Carthage AD Nate Stewart (Part 1)

Centre College in Danville, Ky., is a long way from Kenosha.
Yet the two cities have a unique bond.
When Carthage hired Nate Stewart as its new athletic director in July, that made it two athletic directors to be hired in recent years by Kenosha institutions from Centre College.
Stewart was the deputy athletic director at Centre for the last three years prior to taking the job at Carthage. And he was hired in his position at Centre in the first place to replace Andrew Gavin, who left his role at Centre to become the athletic director at UW-Parkside in August 2017.
Gavin has enjoyed tremendous success in his role at NCAA Division II Parkside, and Stewart hopes to follow in the footsteps of his Centre brethren in the same town at Division III Carthage.
Stewart was a Division III athlete himself, playing four years on the men’s basketball team at Roanoke (Va.) College, where he graduated in 2003.
He went on to earn his Master’s degree from Division I Marshall University in Huntington, Va., in 2005 and worked for a season as a graduate assistant coach for the men’s basketball team there before serving as a GA at Division I Radford (Va.) and for five years as an assistant at Division I Maryland Baltimore County.
Stewart transitioned back to Division III, spending five seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at Eastern University in Pennsylvania. He moved up to the athletic director role at Eastern for a year, moved on to become the athletic director at NAIA Valley City State in Valley City, N.D., and was then hired at Division III Centre, where he spent the last three years.
Carthage’s athletic department was being led by interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson after athletic director Michelle Manning resigned last year to take a position closer to family in Pennsylvania. Manning was hired at Carthage to replace the legendary Dr. Bob Bonn, who led Carthage athletics to unprecedented heights from 1992 until his retirement in 2018 and died suddenly at age 68 in June.
When the Carthage position opened, Stewart was interested.
“Carthage has got great facilities,” he said. “It’s a beautiful campus, right on Lake Michigan. I’ve loved that so far. ... The CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin), in my opinion, is one of the top two or three leagues in Division III. I knew we had great facilities, and obviously Dr. Bonn’s built a great tradition here.”
Stewart interviewed for the position back in early March and was named a finalist. He wasn’t able to make an on-campus visit until after the Fourth of July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he accepted the job and moved to Kenosha with his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Noah and Reid.
Last month, Stewart sat down with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson to discuss his first weeks on the job and dealing with the pandemic and to introduce himself to the community.
Here is Part 1 of their conversation. Part 2 will run on Wednesday.
Mike Johnson: What’s it been like so far?
Nate Stewart: “I’m fortunate. I have a great group of coaches, a great group of support staff. I work for a great president (John Swallow), too. They’ve all blazed a trail for me and kind of told me what I need to watch out for. Kelsey Peterson, who’s my associate AD, who (was) the interim AD, has done a good job trying to let me know what’s going on.
“It’s certainly not an ideal situation. I’m a very relational person. I’m a people person. I spend a lot of hours staring into my computer screen and talking to my computer, so if people didn’t know better, they may think I’m crazy. So that’s been the hardest part, is not being able to get in front of people and talk one-on-one, interactions.
“But it’s been great to have our student-athletes back. It’s been great to look out and see them practicing on the field. I walk through the gym, they’re practicing. ... They’re back doing what they love, and our coaches are back teaching and doing what they love, too.”
MJ: You have a coaching staff with a ton of experience. How much has that helped you get settled in?
NS: “In Division III sometimes, you get some long-tenured, you get some experienced coaches. We probably have a mix. I would say probably half of our coaching staff has been here 15, 20 years, have had a lot of success, have seen a lot of different things, have worked for different presidents and seen things come down. And then probably we have a third who have kind of been here in the middle, 10 to 15 years. And then we have a third who are probably five years or less.
“So it’s interesting to try to blend all three of those together. Our older head coaches have been very supportive. They’ve been good to work with. They obviously have a ton of relationships in town. They have a ton of relationships with alumni, they’re very dialed in and connected recruiting-wise, and they do a great job. So it’s nice to walk in and have that security blanket and know people are there. And they’ve been open. They want to mentor our younger coaches. Our younger coaches want to learn from our older coaches.
“For me, it’s kind of been, come in and just keep the train on the tracks and let people work and do their jobs.”
MJ: What have been some of the biggest challenges early in your tenure, aside from dealing with COVID?
NS: “I’m really trying to take the opportunity to get to know people. In a typical year — I (got) here in late August — we’re getting ready to play our first game, getting it dialed up and ready to go. As much as I wish we were playing games, one of the nice things is it has afforded me the opportunity to be able to take some time and get to meet with all of (my) head coaches, to meet with all of our support staff, to really get a chance to know them, as much as you can in an hour, hour-and-a-half meeting.
“To hear what makes them successful and to hear their struggles, and to hear where I can come is as an athletic director to work behind the scenes and really try to support them and support their student-athletes. So I’ve really focused on trying to get to know our coaches.
“I call it working inside-out.”
MJ: When you’ve talked to and met with the student-athletes, who are losing seasons because of COVID, what’s been the message you’re tried to share?
NS: “I think our coaches are doing a great job. We’ve really just tried to share, ‘Hang in there.’ Hang in there, hope’s on the horizon. We’re working on a lot of contingency plans. It’s going to be a wild spring. As of right now, everybody’s going to try to play some semblance of a season in the spring, including the fall sports. The NCAA’s cancelled all the championships for the fall sports, but they’re still on for the winter, they’re still on for the spring. ... There’s some different things being talked about with, you know, play less than 50 percent of the season, you can preserve a year of eligibility. We’re certainly taking that into consideration.
“We’re really just trying to convey to our student-athletes, just hang in there. Hang in there, keep working hard. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think our student-athletes are excited. In the spring, it was just kind of ripped away (from) them without warning. One day we were playing games, and the next day we weren’t and everybody was home. I’ve heard from a couple parents, and I’ve also heard from a couple student-athletes, mom and dad didn’t want them back in their basement. Certain athletes wanted to get out of mom and dad’s basement. So I think our student-athletes are excited to be back.
“It may not look completely like normal. We may not be playing outside competition, but they’re still able to practice. They’re still able to get back in the weight room. They’re still able to do conditioning. And the coaches are excited, because they have their kids back and can work with them.”
