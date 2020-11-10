Getting to know Carthage AD Nate Stewart (Part 1)

“So it’s interesting to try to blend all three of those together. Our older head coaches have been very supportive. They’ve been good to work with. They obviously have a ton of relationships in town. They have a ton of relationships with alumni, they’re very dialed in and connected recruiting-wise, and they do a great job. So it’s nice to walk in and have that security blanket and know people are there. And they’ve been open. They want to mentor our younger coaches. Our younger coaches want to learn from our older coaches.

“For me, it’s kind of been, come in and just keep the train on the tracks and let people work and do their jobs.”

MJ: What have been some of the biggest challenges early in your tenure, aside from dealing with COVID?

NS: “I’m really trying to take the opportunity to get to know people. In a typical year — I (got) here in late August — we’re getting ready to play our first game, getting it dialed up and ready to go. As much as I wish we were playing games, one of the nice things is it has afforded me the opportunity to be able to take some time and get to meet with all of (my) head coaches, to meet with all of our support staff, to really get a chance to know them, as much as you can in an hour, hour-and-a-half meeting.