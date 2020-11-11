Getting to know Carthage AD Nate Stewart (Part 2)

NS: “Absolutely, I think so. We need to make sure we’re being seen in Kenosha. We are fortunate at Carthage, we have a lot of alums and athletic alums who are prominent business owners in town who came to Carthage and Kenosha and never left, so they’re a good bridge for us.

“But I need to make sure our student-athletes and our coaches are present in the community, too, so our community members get a chance to know our student-athletes. We have some wonderful coaches and, by golly, we have some wonderful student-athletes, too. We have some student-athletes who love to give back and love to engage with youth and folks in town. Our coaches are really intentional about doing clinics, about doing camps, and trying to bridge those gaps. It’s fun for me sometimes to sit back and watch and see our student-athletes work, and hopefully we’ll be able to be back in schools and be back back out in the community, as soon as it’s safe for everyone.”

MJ: Andrew Gavin has done a remarkable job so far at Parkside, at least in my opinion, but I’m sure most would agree. What is your relationship with Andrew? Did you work with him at Centre College, and did he factor at all in you coming to Kenosha?