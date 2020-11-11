Getting to know Carthage AD Nate Stewart (Part 2)

Centre College in Danville, Ky., is a long way from Kenosha.
Yet the two cities have a unique bond.
When Carthage hired Nate Stewart as its new athletic director in July, that made it two athletic directors to be hired in recent years by Kenosha institutions from Centre College.
Stewart was the deputy athletic director at Centre for the last three years prior to taking the job at Carthage. And he was hired in his position at Centre in the first place to replace Andrew Gavin, who left his role at Centre to become the athletic director at UW-Parkside in August 2017.
Gavin has enjoyed tremendous success in his role at NCAA Division II Parkside, and Stewart hopes to follow in the footsteps of his Centre brethren in the same town at Division III Carthage.
Stewart was a Division III athlete himself, playing four years on the men’s basketball team at Roanoke (Va.) College, where he graduated in 2003.
He went on to earn his Master’s degree from Division I Marshall University in Huntington, Va., in 2005 and worked for a season as a graduate assistant coach for the men’s basketball team there before serving as a GA at Division I Radford (Va.) and for five years as an assistant at Division I Maryland Baltimore County.
Stewart transitioned back to Division III, spending five seasons as the head men’s basketball coach at Eastern University in Pennsylvania. He moved up to the athletic director role at Eastern for a year, moved on to become the athletic director at NAIA Valley City State in Valley City, N.D., and was then hired at Division III Centre, where he spent the last three years.
Carthage’s athletic department was being led by interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson after athletic director Michelle Manning resigned last year to take a position closer to family in Pennsylvania. Manning was hired at Carthage to replace the legendary Dr. Bob Bonn, who led Carthage athletics to unprecedented heights from 1992 until his retirement in 2018 and died suddenly at age 68 in June.
When the Carthage position opened, Stewart was interested.
“Carthage has got great facilities,” he said. “It’s a beautiful campus, right on Lake Michigan. I’ve loved that so far. ... The CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin), in my opinion, is one of the top two or three leagues in Division III. I knew we had great facilities, and obviously Dr. Bonn’s built a great tradition here.”
Stewart interviewed for the position back in early March and was named a finalist. He wasn’t able to make an on-campus visit until after the Fourth of July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he accepted the job and moved to Kenosha with his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Noah and Reid.
Last month, Stewart sat down with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson to discuss his first weeks on the job and dealing with the pandemic and to introduce himself to the community.
Here is Part 2 of their conversation. Part 1 ran on Tuesday.
Mike Johnson: So fall sports have been practicing and scrimmaging. How has that looked?
Support Local Journalism
Nate Stewart: “Yeah, we’re doing as much as we can, obviously within the requirements. My No. 1 job is to keep everyone safe, from our student-athletes to our coaches to our support staff to everyone in the campus community. It’s been a grind this fall, for sure.
“We started in small groups, less than 10. We followed the NCAA re-socialization guidelines. They went (with) small groups. They were smaller than 10. We did that for a couple weeks, and then we were able to ratchet up and go to as many as 50. Now we’re to the point where we’re back with the whole team (as of early October).”
MJ: Especially for smaller colleges, how important is building relationships in the community? What are some of your goals for Carthage athletics in the community?
NS: “When Dr. Bonn was here, from everything that I’ve been able to learn — I’ve heard that name a lot — he did a tremendous job of getting Carthage into Kenosha and getting Kenosha into Carthage. I really want to work on the legacy that he left and continue to expand and continue to build.
“I think for me, especially early on, I just need to meet as many people as I can. I’ve already been able to do that a little bit, but obviously the virus has kind of stunted it somewhat. But there’s great technology. I can always pick up the tried-and-true telephone. I’ve used that a little bit. Some people forget about just talking on the phone, but I’ve been able to do that.
“I want Kenosha and the community members involved in student athletics, and I want our student-athletes involved in Kenosha. When the schools can reopen again, we’re going to be back out there reading. We do a lot of things with the Boys & Girls Club. I think it’s important. The education of our student-athletes kind of works in three phases. We obviously have the athletics. We want them to get a great education, and that’s priority No. 1. But the third pillar to this is to make sure we’re holistically educating our student-athletes. And part of that is volunteering in town, realizing how fortunate we are.
“... We want to make sure that we’re being good citizens in Kenosha and giving back whenever we can, too, because we want the community to come out and support our student-athletes. We want them to come out and watch them play. We want them to be in the stands. We want them cheering really, really loud. Obviously, we rely heavily on the financial support of our community, of our alumni, of our donors, of the businesses in town. That’s certainly key to being able to continue to provide coaches with the tools they need to be successful, with facilities and recruiting and all those things. All those things go hand in hand.”
MJ: At a liberal arts school like Carthage, a lot of the students aren’t from Kenosha. Does that present unique challenges in terms of drawing community interest in athletics? Do you have to be extra intentional in your efforts?
NS: “Absolutely, I think so. We need to make sure we’re being seen in Kenosha. We are fortunate at Carthage, we have a lot of alums and athletic alums who are prominent business owners in town who came to Carthage and Kenosha and never left, so they’re a good bridge for us.
“But I need to make sure our student-athletes and our coaches are present in the community, too, so our community members get a chance to know our student-athletes. We have some wonderful coaches and, by golly, we have some wonderful student-athletes, too. We have some student-athletes who love to give back and love to engage with youth and folks in town. Our coaches are really intentional about doing clinics, about doing camps, and trying to bridge those gaps. It’s fun for me sometimes to sit back and watch and see our student-athletes work, and hopefully we’ll be able to be back in schools and be back back out in the community, as soon as it’s safe for everyone.”
MJ: Andrew Gavin has done a remarkable job so far at Parkside, at least in my opinion, but I’m sure most would agree. What is your relationship with Andrew? Did you work with him at Centre College, and did he factor at all in you coming to Kenosha?
NS: “I do know Andrew. We had the same job at Centre, so I replaced Andrew when Andrew left Centre to come to Parkside. I took Andrew’s job. Obviously, we’ve talked quite a bit over the last several years. We never did work together, but he left a big shadow at Centre that I had to step into, and he’s certainly done a great job at Parkside and leading their department. So I have big shoes I need to fill, or try to catch up to Andrew there.
“When I was going through the process and interviewing here, I was fortunate. Andrew reached out, obviously being in town. We did talk a little bit and discuss some things, and he’s been supportive. It’s nice to have a fellow AD, a fellow person who’s in the same role as you are that you know in the same town. Honestly, we have not connected that much since I’ve been here. Part of it is I know he’s really busy, and I’m really busy, and we’re kind of fighting the same thing. He has a young family, I have a young family, so both of us are just trying to get home at night and keep our eyes open long enough to be able to put the kids to bed.”
MJ: Kenosha’s going to just look to Centre College for all its athletic administration from now on, right?
NS: “We give Brad Fields, who’s the AD at Centre, we give him a hard time. We say, ‘Kenosha’s probably your least favorite city.’ No, he’s good. He’s been a tremendous mentor to both of us, so it’s really funny that that’s kind of how it worked out.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!