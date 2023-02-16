She may not get the attention of other area star hoopers, but make no mistake about it - Adrianna Gonzalez can flat-out score the basketball.

McKenna Johnson, Nevaeh Thomas, Syderah Farmer, Aliana Brown.

All four are either breaking scoring records or playing for teams with winning records this winter.

But even though the Indian Trail girls basketball team has a losing record this season, Gonzalez, a junior, is making her own bit of history.

A few weeks ago, in a 72-45 victory over Racine Horlick, Gonzalez scored 25 points to surpass the 1,000-point milestone and provide a big moment in an otherwise down year for the Hawks (10-13, 4-9 Southeast Conference).

Gonzalez, who leads the SEC with 25.3 points per game, stands only 5-foot-5, but her lightning-quick dribbling ability and streaky outside shooting have been a plus for the Hawks this season.

In the victory over Horlick, she added 11 rebounds and four steals.

Indian Trail head coach Charles Basaldua said the night belonged to Gonzalez, who is cousins with Tremper star Aliana Brown.

"The evening belonged to Miss Adrianna Gonzalez as with about 6 minutes remaining in the second half, she made her first free throw of two shots, which was her 24th point," Basaldua said. "That is exactly what she needed coming into the game to reach the 1,000-point milestone for her varsity scoring career. A timeout was called, and the announcer made the announcement and AG was greeted by her teammates and coaches. She made the second free throw and finished the game with a game-high 25 points.

"Racine Horlick played a Box-and-1 defense and made it extremely difficult for Adrianna. She earned every point she had tonight. I give a lot of credit to the defenders from Horlick as they did their best not to allow Adrianna to get her 1,000 points on their court. Adrianna found other ways to score other than her barrage of 3's she normally has. She scored on offensive rebounds and getting to the free throw line."

Indian Trail has since lost to Bradford, Franklin and Lake Geneva Badger - all by 20 or more points - but Gonzalez has been consistent with 23, 22 and 15 points.

Recently, she reflected on her huge milestone.

"I was really excited to have reached one my goals for the year, and it was also great to have friends and family come out too support me in my accomplishment," Gonzalez said. "I was also really happy to see my teammates cheering me on and the balloons and posters they got me."

How did Adrianna celebrate her 1,000 points?

By going out for ice cream with her teammates, of course. She had a goal to reach that mark before the season, and she got it done.

Gonzalez credits her parents, coaches and teammates with her success, which doesn't come by luck.

"I work hard throughout the year, and I train with Andre White at the DaWhiteWay (training facility in Waukegan, Ill.) during my offseason, and I play basketball year-round," Gonzalez added.

She began playing the game she loves at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex when she was in second grade. It's her escape from any problems in her life.

"I love basketball because it’s always something that is constant for me, and if there is any problems in my life I know basketball will be there for me," Gonzalez said.

Despite a 10-13 record and recent struggles, Gonzalez and the girls will have another shot when the WIAA postseason begins Friday, Feb. 24. The Hawks earned a No. 11 seed and must travel to No. 6 Milwaukee Pulaski.

While Indian Trail will certainly be an underdog, a dynamic scorer like Gonzalez can "go off" and carry a team to a deep postseason run.

The Hawks have one more regular season game, Monday at 6 p.m. at Racine Case, to gain some momentum heading into next week's playoffs.

"Our goal for the rest of the season is to finish strong and win our last game against Case," Gonzalez said. "We also believe we can win the first round of playoffs."