The record, stats, points scored and school milestones can be thrown out the window.

It's playoff time.

Last night, seven girls basketball teams played in a regional semifinal, and tonight is regional finals.

While several teams have most likely been eliminated, one teams still remaining is the Bradford Red Devils.

Led by all-time school leading scorer Nevaeh Thomas and third-leading scorer Syderah Farmer, Bradford carried an 18-6 record and an 11-3 mark in the Southeast Conference, good for third place.

However, the Red Devils own a 19-point victory over second place Oak Creek, and SEC champion Franklin is 22-2 and ranked No. 9 in the state in Division 1. The Sabers beat Bradford by one point in the first matchup this season, but just hung a 17-point victory on the Red Devils Feb. 17.

So it's not like the Red Devils play in the easiest conference.

They are hoping to show this postseason they have just as good a shot at state as anyone, but their No. 4 seed won't exactly help.

"I believe the top bracket is a little more difficult then they lower bracket but unfortunately we let some games this season get away from us that we shouldn't have," Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille said. "It will be a tough road, but we are preparing every day in practice and we will be ready for it."

With 25 points per game and 13 rebounds coming from Thomas, along with 19 points and 8.5 rebounds from Farmer, one would think this dynamic duo could carry the Red Devils all the way to state.

But in their last game, two other girls combined to add only nine points, and depth and additional scoring have been issues this season.

Iyanna Green, a 5-foot-5 sophomore that plays point guard, is the team's third-leading scorer at 5.8 points per game, but has only reached double figures twice. She dishes out an impressive 3.3 assists, though, and she can get physical and rebound well for her position.

It's not a depth thing, Ferrille, more like a consistency thing.

Although

Undoubtedly in the postseason, teams are going to focus on Thomas and Farmer. Both girls have transcendent talent, though. They'll both be playing college basketball next winter, and for good reason.

They can both put the ball on the floor and drive to hoop, shoot jump shots and straight punish opponents inside the paint.

However, Ferrille believes this bunch has what it takes.

She says it will take a collective effort from every single girl, whether that's on the court or on the bench, to go where they want to go.

"I think they have done a great job all year of being true team leaders on and off the court, but we will need all hands on deck from start to finish from our #1 to our #15 to be successful in the tournament," Ferrille said. "I think were are in a good spot, I think we are all on the same page and we all want the same outcome. I think the girls know their roles, and have accepted them and they know what needs to be done to win games."

"We have to play hard, we have to play as a team. When we are at our best, and all playing together we are a very tough team to beat."

Thomas taking it all in stride

A Division 1 Evansville University recruit, Thomas stands 6-feet tall and is an exceptional athlete.

She is honored to be the school's all-time leading scorer, and it's a result of plenty of hard work.

"It feels great, it is an honor to be able to hold this record and leave my name even after my career here is over," Thomas said via email Thursday. "I am thrilled to have been able to know the previous holder and am just as excited to see who is upcoming with the same goals as I had."

"I'm happy with how this season went. Last year we were a very young team, but this year we were able to return everyone and it is clear the development everyone has made since last season. I am proud of this team. My work ethic is the biggest reason for my success this year. It has been hard coming into every game knowing there is a target on my back, but I come into every game ready to work hard with a good attitude, and that is what has kept me in every game."

In terms of postseason prospects, the Red Devils could potentially face the team that beat them last year, 71-65, to end their season, Janesville Craig, on Saturday night.

Bradford opened with a matchup against No. 13 Racine Case - a team they beat twice by more than 100 points combined - Friday night.

If Bradford can survive that, the reward is a trip to top-seeded Kettle Moraine (22-1), not only the sectional top team but also the No. 1 team in the state rankings according to Wissports.net.

"Having the 4 seed is an honor, but it has created a difficult path to state compared to others," Thomas added. "I trust in my team and know we will work together to make it as far as possible. We are extremely excited about a potential rematch with Janesville Craig."

Thomas, who won the Holy Rosary scholarship for Kenosha County Outstanding Female Athlete last weekend at the church in central Kenosha, also shoots 54 percent from the field and tallies 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game.

The yin to Thomas' yang

Syderah Farmer has unlimited potential.

How many colleges could use a 6-foot "big" that can shoot 3-pointers, score inside, rebound and put the ball on the floor with quickness and power?

Well, the NAIA program Stephens College is the lucky winner, and they are getting a rare gem.

Farmer can flat-out shoot that thang, folks.

She hits 33 percent from beyond the arc with 61 triples this season. That includes a 7-for-11 performance and 29 total points in a recent victory over Indian Trail.

Farmer shoots 68 percent from the free-throw line, not bad for a high school player, and she's scored 20 or more points 12 times.

Farmer does it all on the basketball court, just like Thomas.

Along with 19 points and eight rebounds a game, Farmer tallies 3.3 steals per contest.

With Thomas controlling the paint, grabbing all the rebounds and drawing double teams inside, Farmer could literally sit at the 3-point line and feast all night long if she wished.

But she likes to mix it up at the rim as well. She says her chemistry on the court with Thomas is undeniable.

"Obviously we are both basketball players and share a love for the sport," Farmer said. "We are more like a Yin and Yang. Her weaknesses are my strengths and vice versa. We take care of business on the court, and that's where our primary relationship stays."

"I constantly put in work and every day I'm trying to be better than the last. The support and love for the sport pushed me to always give my absolute best on the court every game using what I work on outside of school."

Don't let the 18-6 record and No. 4 seed fool you.

Bradford's best basketball is yet to come, Farmer believes.

"We lost to teams we know we should have beaten, and I know we are better than that," Farmer said. "Our team is great and has great talent. It will take teamwork and common goals of winning and working together to go far. My major individual goal was getting to 1,000 points but most importantly what I envisioned for my team was to have a great record, which we do, and also to make history for girls basketball at Bradford."