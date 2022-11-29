Girls basketball preview: Central welcomes former rival as new head coach

PADDOCK LAKE — Sarah Vozel used to tear up the rival Falcons on the basketball court.

Now, she’s their coach.

One of the greatest players in Wilmot girls basketball history is taking over the Central program this season, and she’s bringing a world of hoops knowledge and experience.

From a standout Lady Panther on the court to big-time scoring performances at various colleges, Vozel has been an assistant coach for the Panthers, and she’s actually done something not many girls can say they’ve done.

Her coaching experience is well-rounded, because she was an assistant for the Wilmot football team—the only female coach—back in 2019.

What a résumé.

“Five years ago, had someone said I’d be the head coach at Central I would have said they were crazy,” Sarah said Friday. “I wound up applying for and getting a teaching job at Westosha in 2020 after student-teaching at Wilmot, who didn’t have openings at the time.

“The first time coaching at Wilmot and sitting on the opposite side of the court was very strange. I’m sure it’ll be a little bit stranger this time as the head coach. I think it helps a little that there is a new coaching staff over there and I don’t feel as strong as a connection that I used too. I loved my time and experiences at Wilmot, but I’ve found a place at Westosha I really enjoy and am happy and proud to be a part of the Falcon Family.”

As a student, player and coach at Wilmot, Vozel will never forget her roots, and she is champing at the bit to coach against Wilmot for the first time Dec. 6 in Wilmot.

She learned as a student-teacher under head coach Jerod Boyd a few years ago for the Lady Panthers.

Did any of her Wilmot buddies give her a hard time about crossing enemy lines?

“No super crazy jokes or comments, surprisingly,” Vozel added. “Jerod Boyd was still the head coach when I initially left and he gave me a bit of a hard time since he had his own history of being at Central as well. I’m happy to have built a lot of really great relationships at Wilmot as a player, student, and coach. Everyone was really supportive of me and my decision. I even used Herm Christiansen as a reference and called Keiya Square for advice when I got offered the job at Central.”

Speaking of Square, he welcomed Vozel as a coach onto his football staff in 2019, and it was a whole different world.

Vozel credits that experience, out of her comfort zone, as a great learning process.

“I did that for a season while I was student-teaching,” she said. “It was fun working with Keiya. Definitely a whole different dynamic. Allowed me to be super vulnerable but still learn and grow.”

“So much different than basketball but very enjoyable.”

Lady Falcons look to rebuild

This year, the Falcons will lean on Reese Rynberg, Taya Witt and Maddie Haubrich to run the show.

They lost a ton of talent from a 19-7 squad that won a playoff game last year.

It will be a challenge replacing first team all-county selection Ellie Reynolds, who averaged 12.9 points per game last season.

Rynberg (10.7 ppg, 6.9 rebounds) was a second team all-county pick last year.

Vozel welcomes Becky Mannetter to the sidelines as an assistant.

It will be a youth movement in 2022-23 as Chloe Lois, Alyssa Klementzos, Janae Bayles, Audrey Zeller, Brooke Hahn, Bella Frederick, Shaine Grinde and Lydia Pelli figure to be key players.

Vozel expects Union Grove, Waterford and Wilmot to be strong in the Southern Lakes this year.

As for the Falcons?

Well, a middle of the pack finish is sought, but improvement should show up later in the season.

“Our team this year has a lot of opportunities for growth,” Vozel said. “Coming off of the schools most winningest season and losing some key players will prove to be a challenge. The three varsity returners will be very impactful for us. We have several newcomers to varsity, most have competed at the varsity level in other sports which I think will be very helpful in their acclimation to varsity basketball. I am confident that our girls will adjust to the changes from last year and surprise some schools. I am very excited to see what they can do.”