Girls basketball preview: Indian Trail must bounce back after losing 9 seniors, but leading scorer Gonzalez will help

They’re the biggest school in the city, and the biggest in the Southeast Conference, so that talent pool is there.

Indian Trail was able to hang with the Franklins and the Oak Creeks of the world last season and wound up with a school record 16 wins (16-9).

Pretty, pretty good.

But any team that loses nine seniors is going to go through some growing pains, and this year’s Hawks are no different.

Sure, they scored 100, yes, 100 points in their first game, a victory.

But is that kind of scoring barrage sustainable?

Head coach Charles Basaldua, now in his second season on the sideline, hopes so, and he’ll have his leading scorer from last year’s squad, Adrianna Gonzalez, to lead the way in 2022-23. The Hawks must deal with good teams at Bradford and Tremper this season, along with perennial powers Franklin and Oak Creek.

Jackie Hennig and Jenna Kemp will join Basaldua’s staff — one that will be tasked with developing only three returning letter-winners and plenty of new faces.

“My expectations entering this season are to be disciplined and competitive,” Basaldua said. “ We lose nine seniors who really came together mid-way through the season last year. We had six of seven games (played Franklin 3x including regional finals) vs the top three teams in conference last season and played extremely competitive. We enter this season with a team that has a lot of questions, however, several of the athletes played a lot together during the summer and fall league.

“We return our leading scorer (Adrianna Gonzalez), our sixth man. who started a few games late in the season (Lauren Andrews), and fresh off her state tournament run for tennis, our returning sportsmanship award winner (Lainy Ristau) to keep our program in the top half of the conference this year. The supporting cast is young and already starting to show signs at practice that they are willing to do what it takes to get the job done. What they lack in certain areas, they make up in others. The young talent will keep us competitive.”

Gonzalez earned second team all-conference last season and Team MVP, and she’s already lighting it up.

Through two games for Indian Trail (1-1 overall), Gonzalez averages 30 points per game, tops among Southeast Conference players. She just notched 26 points in a 61-50 loss to Greenfield Tuesday night. Gonzalez could surpass the 1,000-point milestone this season as well.

Lainy Ristau and Gianni Harris each added seven points.

Gonzalez, Lauren Andrews and Ristau should lead the squad this season, along with a plethora of newcomers, including senior Zoey Orozco, juniors Mia Granucci, Malani Wheeler, Jasmine Baptiste and Kalyn Williams, sophomores Sienna Covelli, Harris and Sin’Cere Moore, and freshman Gianna Greno.

Last season’s graduates are doing big things at the collegiate level. Mariah Smith, Macey Gandee and Lauryn Johnson are all playing basketball. Taylor Jacobson is playing softball, and Emma Jiter is playing soccer.

Basaldua also said Makayla Milligan, Grace Peltier, Octavia Morris and Kenzi Hendley were key pieces to last year’s strong run.

Basaldua expect Bradford to contend for the Southeast championship this season, and he said Oak Creek has dominated, winning more than 100 conference games in a row, and don’t sleep on Franklin.

“Kenosha Bradford returns all five starters including two first team all-conference athletes, they should definitely be the front runners to win conference this year,” Basaldua added. “Oak Creek has traditionally dominated the conference as they have won over 100 conference games in a row, so I am quite confident they will be up in the top three, as well as Franklin. Indian Trail looks to stay in the top half followed by Kenosha Tremper, Racine Case, Racine Horlick, and Racine Park.”

It will take time, but Basaldua firmly believes the Hawks can have a winning record and hang tough with the big dogs in the SEC.

“I strongly believe this team can be an above-.500 team and compete against the better teams in conference,” he said. “Our coaching staff has been building rapport with the athletes and they are starting to quickly believe the system we have in place. If we can get the team to not overreact with season obstacles and losses (injuries), we will be successful this year. Team goals- finish top half in conference, make it to regional finals.”