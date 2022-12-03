Girls basketball preview: Kenosha St. Joe's off to hot start behind mix of experience and youth

Sure, basketball is a game that can be won by one person.

Because it's a matter of scoring more points, and when you have the best player that can score the most, you can always win.

But life is much easier when everyone can score.

The St. Joseph girls varsity basketball squad boasts that attribute this season.

Currently, Kamryn Lecce, Ava Rizzitano, Frankie McLain and Na'Zyia Bobo are scoring in double figures, and the Lancers are riding high at 3-0.

St. Joseph head coach Jason Coker, now in his fifth season, is looking to build on a 16-10 mark last season and a 10-6 record in the Metro Classic Conference.

So far, so good.

"With the loss of all seven seniors and a returning starter it makes for an interesting season for us," Coker said. "We’re not on anyone’s radar, which will help our group to develop the chemistry needed under less pressure. However, we understand that if we have some success early in the season, that pressure will start to mount. If we can establish chemistry by tying their IQ & skill together, it should make for an exciting season for our ladies."

"This season we have a tough schedule with of 75% of our games being against teams in divisions higher than ours. Our eight nonconference games are all against teams in higher divisions. This will allow our ladies to be as prepared as possible come state tournament time."

Along with Coker, Oreyanta Young and Amari Whittington will be combing the sidelines this winter for the Lancers.

Coker listed Bobo and Rizzitano as returning leaders this season, and other letterwinners who are back include seniors Katelyn Vitkus and Elli Fani, and juniors Carmelina Trossen-Mendoza and Ella Miceli.

Newcomers to varsity this season are sophomore guard Layla Luckfield, freshman guard Kamryn Lecce and freshman forward Frankie McLain.

The Lancers must find a way to replace, or survive, without seven players that graduated, including three all-county selections.

Right now, Lecce is averaging 15.7 points per games through three contests, and Rizzitano is right behind at 15 points.

McLain chips in 14 per game, and Bobo is at 11.

Lecce adds eight rebounds per game and three assists.

Also, Rizzitano is dishing out three dimes a game.

Coker says Racine Prairie, Whitefish Bay Dominican and Greendale Martin Luther should be at the top of the conference this season.

Where do the Lancers stack up in this loaded league?

"The Metro Classic Conference is arguably one of the toughest in the state, last season nearly half the conference reached the regional finals, two went to sectionals and one went to state," Coker said. "Each year the Metro produces Division 1 players, and this season features strong teams such as Prairie, Dominican and Martin Luther.

"These are the games that we will find out where we truly stand as a team. The preseason rankings had us sixth out of nine teams, and these rankings have grabbed our ladies to attention to say the least. Now our ladies are underdogs with something to prove. As a coaching staff, you really wouldn’t want it any other way. We should be able to keep pace scoring this season on most nights, which is why our focus as a team is our rebounding and defense. If we can be consistent with our rebounding and defense, we can still have a chance to win games on the nights we struggle to score."