Girls basketball preview: Thomas, Farmer could have Kenosha Bradford on verge of greatness

It's a very nice luxury to have.

Ask any coach.

Your two best players combine for nearly 40 points per game one year, and then come back older, stronger, wiser and better the next year to take your team to the next level.

It's actually a coach's dream.

That's what seniors Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer bring to the table for the Bradford varsity girls basketball team this winter.

And the promise of even more superior play will be complemented by two other returning all-conference performers and seven others with varsity experience from last year.

So, how high can these ladies soar?

"Our goal is to always finish in the top of the conference," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. "This year we have very high expectations. Our strength of schedule is difficult, but we have been working hard this offseason and we are very excited for this year to begin."

"We’ve put in a lot of work this offseason and we are excited to see what we can accomplish this year."

Thomas is a mere 190 points away from becoming the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer after a junior season that saw her average 20.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Thomas is the reigning Southeast Conference player of the year, and she has already committed to play college basketball at Division 1 Evansville University.

Bradford (2-0) has made easy work of two Southern Lakes opponents this season after finishing 18-8 overall and 9-5 in the SEC last season, good for third place behind Oak Creek and Franklin.

But could this be the year that the Red Devils surpass their Milwaukee County foes?

"Conference will be tough this year as always, our team goal is to finish in the top," Ferrille added.

Ferrille, now in her 10th season as the head coach, will work with assistant coach Monte Nelson to take Bradford to the next level.

The depth of the squad makes a lot of these dreams sound like reality, though, as Farmer was first team all-SEC, all-county and honorable mention all-state, senior Haley Christianson was second team all-conference and all-county, and sophomore Iyanna Green was honorable mention all-conference and all-county. All four of these veteran starters are back.

Ferrille said other key returning letter-winners will include seniors Kaela Reuter, Janya Parks and Lou Eouzan (France exchange-student), along with sophomores Angela Parker, Morgan Smith, Telisha Brown and Sophia Tenuta.

Farmer could be a walking double-double this season, along with Thomas, since Farmer averaged 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game a year ago.

The 6-foot towering tandem is likely to cause headaches for opposing offenses looking for easy buckets in the paint this season.

Along with Thomas' quest to be the school's all-time leading scorer, Farmer is only 305 points away from 1,000 for her career.

Christianson also provides some offensive pop, as she pitched in 9 points and 2.8 assists per game last season.

The goals don't stop at a conference championship.

Ferrille said she is also hoping to win regionals and finish better than last year's 18-8 record.

Bradford (2-0) will look to remain unbeaten when it travels to South Milwaukee Tuesday night at 7 p.m.