Girls basketball preview: Wilmot superstar Johnson on pace for Kenosha County scoring record, makes Panthers dangerous

WILMOT — Remember when the Lady Panthers were mauling opponents left and right thanks to a phenomenal freshman that pretty much came out of nowhere and was dropping 40 on kids?

Well, that scoring sensation is still only a junior, and McKenna Johnson is already tearing it up for a Panthers squad that advanced to sectionals two years ago but regressed last season due to chemistry issues, a coaching change and other challenges, according to several sources around the team.

It's a new day, and Wilmot is back to business this winter.

And it's translating on the basketball court once again.

Johnson is averaging 32.5 points per game in only two games this season, but they were both wins for a Panthers team expected to contend for the Southern Lakes Conference championship, along with state-ranked Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger.

Second-year head coach Keith Skrzynecki sung Johnson's praises in a recent interview.

"Of course," he said when asked if Johnson's game has improved from last season. "She has worked tremendously hard this offseason to work on her craft. She has taken on ideas and suggestions to improve her game both offensively and defensively. The sky's the limit with her."

According to Shoreland Lutheran Athletic Director Matt Grow, Johnson has to average around 28 points per game over her final 50 or so high school games to pass the all-time Kenosha County scoring mark of former Pacer Chelby Coker, who scored 2,448 career points.

Coker, recovered from an injury, is shining for Division 1 Northern Illinois University right now with 11.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 assists per game in seven games this season.

While Coker's record may seem unattainable, Johnson could at least pass Sidney Cooks, the former St. Joe's star, who graduated Lancer land in 2017 with 1,920 points.

Sure, it's not about individual points, necessarily, but in the game of basketball, one player can lead a team to glory.

With college basketball interest already from Division 1 schools like Michigan State, Butler, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Murray State and North Dakota State, Johnson "belongs" on that level, according to Skryznecki, because she has the total package.

"Yes she belongs, she has it all," Skryznecki added. "She sees the floor, make the right decisions. Team player. Understands the game well."

Johnson surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone earlier this season in a season-opening road victory at Shoreland Lutheran.

As for the rest of the Panthers, they boast 13 returning letter-winners, including 10 that are expected to make an impact this season.

Skryznecki, along with assistant coaches Cal Frahm, Scott Hall and Ellie Greene, look to improve on last year's 15-11 record (8-6 Southern Lakes) thanks to contributions from Johnson, seniors Jade Klahs (honorable mention all-Kenosha County), Olivia Raymond, Megan Sala and Ali Beagle; juniors Jasmine Delaney, Patience Klein, Katrina Pittman; and sophomores Madeline Nettis and Samantha Suterko.

Key newcomers will be senior guard Katie Beagle, junior forward Beth Krumpen and freshman guard Cardin Johnson.

Finally, it will be the first season McKenna will be playing without older sister Madeline, who was a second team all-SLC selection as a senior last season.

"We are going to compete," Skrzynecki said. "We have a returning group that is buying into the goal at hand. We have motivated underclassmen that are willing to put in the work and fill a role. We get to play some tough opponents this year and we hope to surprise some people."

It's important to understand just how good Union Grove should be this season.

They've been highly-ranked in the state in Division 2 the past three seasons, and they bring back 2022 Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area Player of the Year Sophia Rampulla along with plenty of other talent.

"I think it will be a very competitive conference," Skrzynecki said. "Some teams are going to surprise a lot of people this year. The powerhouse we need to take down this year is Union Grove. We hope we can achieve our goal and do that."

A former Wilmot star player, Sarah Vozel, is the new head coach of Central, and those games are always competitive, regardless of records.

The first installment in that rivalry takes place Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Wilmot Union High School.

"With a team led by McKenna Johnson and Megan Sala, we are hoping to compete with every team we step on the floor with," Skryznecki added. "We can be really good if we stay healthy and cut down on the things that lose basketball games.

"Our goals are to represent Wilmot, go undefeated in conference, compete and win all-non-conference games."

Going undefeated is the goal, a lofty one at that, but with a generational player like Johnson, anything is possible.