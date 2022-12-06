Girls basketball preview: Young Christian Life squad learning to fly

It's been rough sledding for the Christian Life girls varsity basketball team this season.

Without a senior on the roster, the young Eagles are still stuck in the nest, at least in the first two games - two losses by an average of 42 points.

But Eagles head coach Tenisha Williams-Jelks, now in her third season, still has very high expectations, thanks in part to the return of sophomore forward/center Audrey Heiring, a first team all-Midwest Classic Conference and first team all-Kenosha County selection last season.

It's still early, no doubt, and Christian Life looks to build on a respectable 12-12 record last season.

"I have very high expectations for the team this season," Williams-Jelks said. "I believe we will finish over .500. We competed at a high level last year when many of this year's returning players were freshmen. Many people did not expect our team to compete at a high level or finish as high as we did in this conference. This year the girls are driven and focused and plan to keep surpassing expectations."

Williams-Jelks is now 15-22 to start off her career with the Eagles, but there's nothing like the promise of young talent that you know will keep getting better.

Assistant coaches this season will include Brandon Baez, Brooklyn Bull, Steve Miller and Megan Wells.

There are only 10 girls on this season's roster, but eight of them are returning letter-winners.

Heiring, a 5-10 inside stalwart, averaged 14.6 points last season as a freshman.

Sophomore Faith Bozman, listed as a guard/forward, is back after earning honorable mention all-conference and all-county.

Accoring to Williams-Jelks, senior Melaney Smith is the third key returner.

Other letter-winners include juniors Aliyah Doerr and Birhan Voight, along with sophomores Sara Barbaro, Anna Baez and Gianna Feliciano.

Newcomers to the Eagles are junior guard Mia Ottaviano and freshman guard Lilly Lackenbach.

Williams-Jelks added that the Midwest Classic Conference will be tough this season.

"Many schools lost their seniors, but there is new and upcoming talent," she said. "Last year we finished in the middle of the conference and looking to finish higher. I think that there will be few surprises in rankings at the end of the season."

Despite the youth, don't be surprised if these Eagles turn some heads.

There is a lot of talent, and the girls are driven after a middle-of-the-pack MCC finish last season.

Plus, the invaluable intangible of teamwork comes to play with this bunch. Several of these Eagles have been playing together since they were little kids.

"This team is going to surprise a lot of people," Williams-Jelks said. "They are very young but know the game of basketball. Many of the girls on the team have been playing together since elementary so they have invaluable chemistry. At the end of the day, they want to win. And as we keep playing together as a team, we will."