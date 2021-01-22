Girls basketball roundup: Bradford gets even against Indian Trail

The Bradford girls basketball team turned the tables on Indian Trail on Friday night.

After losing to the Hawks at home on Tuesday, the Red Devils went to Indian Trail three nights later and emerged with a 59-46 Southeast Conference victory in the second of three scheduled regular-season games between the crosstown rivals in this abbreviated season.

They're scheduled to play again Feb. 2 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

On Friday, Nevaeh Thomas scored 19 points to lead Bradford (2-2 overall and SEC), Syderah Farmer scored 18 and Haley Christianson scored 13.

Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail (2-2 overall and SEC) with 11 points, Macey Gandee scored nine and Octavia Morris added eight.

The Red Devils are scheduled to host Franklin on Tuesday, while the Hawks are scheduled to host Tremper on Tuesday.

Central 44, Burlington 38

The Falcons trailed 20-18 at halftime but rallied for a Southern Lakes Conference victory on Friday.

Ellie Reynolds scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Central (8-6 overall, 5-6 SLC) and Reese Rynberg added nine.