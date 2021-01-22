Girls basketball roundup: Bradford gets even against Indian Trail

The Bradford girls basketball team turned the tables on Indian Trail on Friday night.
After losing to the Hawks at home on Tuesday, the Red Devils went to Indian Trail three nights later and emerged with a 59-46 Southeast Conference victory in the second of three scheduled regular-season games between the crosstown rivals in this abbreviated season.
They're scheduled to play again Feb. 2 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
On Friday, Nevaeh Thomas scored 19 points to lead Bradford (2-2 overall and SEC), Syderah Farmer scored 18 and Haley Christianson scored 13.
Kalina Winslow led Indian Trail (2-2 overall and SEC) with 11 points, Macey Gandee scored nine and Octavia Morris added eight.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host Franklin on Tuesday, while the Hawks are scheduled to host Tremper on Tuesday.
Central 44, Burlington 38
The Falcons trailed 20-18 at halftime but rallied for a Southern Lakes Conference victory on Friday.
Ellie Reynolds scored 14 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to lead Central (8-6 overall, 5-6 SLC) and Reese Rynberg added nine.
Krause and Reesman led the Demons (2-11, 1-10) with nine points each.
Central was scheduled to play a non-conference game at Racine Prairie on Saturday. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Elkhorn 47, Wilmot 45
The Panthers dropped a tight SLC game on the road to the Elks on Friday.
McKenna Johnson led Wilmot (10-6 overall, 6-5 SLC) with 17 points, Olivia Raymond scored 12 and Madelyn Johnson, Casey Christiansen and Kyleigh Pittman chipped in five apiece.
Dillyn Ivey scored a game-high 19 points to lead Elkhorn (4-9, 3-7).
The Panthers host Waterford on Tuesday.
Greendale Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28;
Shoreland Lutheran 55, Racine Prairie 47
The Pacers split a pair of Metro Classic Conference home games over two nights, defeating the Hawks on Thursday and falling to the Spartans on Friday.
With the split, Shoreland is now .500 at 7-7 both overall and in the Metro Classic.
In Thursday's game, Sarah Koestler scored 18 points to lead the Pacers, Amanda Heusterberg scored 13, Shay Lange added eight and Maren Fitzpatrick and Julia Heathcock chipped in six apiece.
Natalie Brug led Shoreland with nine points on Friday, Koestler scored six and Heusterberg added five.
The Pacers play at St. Francis in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Lake Country Lutheran 80, Christian Life 7
The Eagles dropped a home Midwest Classic Conference game Thursday to fall to 2-4 both overall and in the conference.
Khloe Pulkstenis scored five points for CLS and Melaney Smith scored two.