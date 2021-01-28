Girls basketball roundup: Central hangs tough with Union Grove

It wasn't a win, but the Central girls basketball team hung tough with one of the top programs in the area Wednesday night.
In a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Union Grove, the Falcons stayed close to the conference-leading Broncos but ultimately couldn't overtake them in a 54-43 defeat.
Central, which has reached 10 wins for the first time in 12 years, dropped to 10-7 overall and 6-7 in the SLC with the defeat.
Union Grove, which has risen as high as No. 4 in Division-2 in the state coaches poll but has dropped out of the top 10 for now, improved to 18-2 and 13-1.
Ellie Reynolds led the Falcons with 13 points, Reese Rynberg scored nine, Riley Spencer added seven and Evie Hinze and Maddie Haubrich chipped in nine each.
Sophia Rampulla led Union Grove with a game-high 19 points.
The Falcons host Elkhorn on Tuesday in their final SLC game.
Waterford 61, Wilmot 47
A rough first half cost the Panthers in an SLC game at Wilmot on Wednesday, as they fell behind 40-20 by halftime and couldn't recover.
Olivia Raymond led Wilmot (10-7 overall, 6-6 SLC) with 11 points, Casey Christiansen scored 10, McKenna Johnson scored eight and Sidney Peterson added seven.
Torrie Loppnow led Waterford (8-6, 7-5) with a game-high 16 points.
Wilmot was scheduled to host Lake Geneva Badger on Thursday night. That game ended too late to be included on Friday's edition of the News.
Oak Creek 71, Tremper 38
The visiting Trojans dropped a Southeast Conference game to the Knights on Wednesday.
Zipporah Gordan and Madison Kasianowicz each scored eight points to lead Tremper (1-4 overall and SEC), Siara Vazquez scored five and Aliana Brown and Brooke Clements scored four apiece.
Paulina Hernandez paced Oak Creek (13-4, 3-0) with a game-high 17 points.
Greendale Martin Luther 56, St. Joseph 39
Despite Jayden Hill's game-high 18 points, the Lancers fell to the Spartans at Martin Luther in a Metro Classic Conference game on Wednesday.
Arianna Jenkins scored 11 points for St. Joseph (6-7 overall, 6-6 Metro Classic) and Nazyia Bobo added seven.
Abby Hafemann scored 16 points to lead the Spartans, who are tied atop the Metro Classic with Racine Lutheran at 12-1 (16-3 overall).