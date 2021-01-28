Girls basketball roundup: Central hangs tough with Union Grove

It wasn't a win, but the Central girls basketball team hung tough with one of the top programs in the area Wednesday night.

In a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Union Grove, the Falcons stayed close to the conference-leading Broncos but ultimately couldn't overtake them in a 54-43 defeat.

Central, which has reached 10 wins for the first time in 12 years, dropped to 10-7 overall and 6-7 in the SLC with the defeat.

Union Grove, which has risen as high as No. 4 in Division-2 in the state coaches poll but has dropped out of the top 10 for now, improved to 18-2 and 13-1.

Ellie Reynolds led the Falcons with 13 points, Reese Rynberg scored nine, Riley Spencer added seven and Evie Hinze and Maddie Haubrich chipped in nine each.

Sophia Rampulla led Union Grove with a game-high 19 points.

The Falcons host Elkhorn on Tuesday in their final SLC game.

Waterford 61, Wilmot 47

A rough first half cost the Panthers in an SLC game at Wilmot on Wednesday, as they fell behind 40-20 by halftime and couldn't recover.