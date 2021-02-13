Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail, Bradford set up regional final showdown

No stats were available for Bradford's win over Park as of Saturday morning.

The Panthers finished their season with a 1-3 record.

St. Joseph 55, Racine Prairie 42

The top-seeded Lancers raced out to a 13-point halftime lead and held on for a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal victory over the fourth-seeded Hawks on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.

St. Joseph (11-8) received a bye through Tuesday's regional quarterfinals and was set to host third-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Friday's game, Prairie refused to let St. Joseph pull away in the second half, but the Lancers were able to make their big halftime lead stand up.

"Overall, our ladies had to work very hard on the defensive end to compensate for our poor shooting (Friday) night and find a way to win," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "This has been a common theme for us this year, finding a way to win in close games."

Jayden Hill had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Lancers, Deja Rivers had 16 points and 10 boards and Arianna Jenkins added 13 points and seven rebounds.