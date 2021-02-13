Girls basketball roundup: Indian Trail, Bradford set up regional final showdown

EDITOR'S NOTE: Bradford, Indian Trail, Wilmot and St. Joseph all advanced to Saturday's WIAA girls basketball regional finals. Those games ended too late to be included in Sunday's print edition of the News. For updates, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Monday's print edition of the News.
The Indian Trail and Bradford girls basketball teams had no issues getting through their WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals on Friday night to set up a regional final showdown with each other.
The Hawks, seeded No. 1 in their regional, cruised past fourth-seeded Racine Case, 65-16, at Indian Trail, while the second-seeded Red Devils dispatched sixth-seeded Racine Park, 41-28, at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Both teams had a bye through Tuesday's regional quarterfinals.
Indian Trail (7-3) and Bradford (6-5) were then scheduled to play each other in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Indian Trail. The winner advanced to sectionals, where the teams will be re-seeded.
The Hawks received a balanced attack in Friday's game, as Adrianna Gonzalez scored 12 points, Meghan Parmentier and Octavia Morris scored 11 each, Taylor Jacobsen added eight and Kalina Winslow, Ayah Abdelghani and Macey Gandee chipped in five each.
Mariah Espinoza led Case (3-5) with six points.
No stats were available for Bradford's win over Park as of Saturday morning.
The Panthers finished their season with a 1-3 record.
St. Joseph 55, Racine Prairie 42
The top-seeded Lancers raced out to a 13-point halftime lead and held on for a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal victory over the fourth-seeded Hawks on Friday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
St. Joseph (11-8) received a bye through Tuesday's regional quarterfinals and was set to host third-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In Friday's game, Prairie refused to let St. Joseph pull away in the second half, but the Lancers were able to make their big halftime lead stand up.
"Overall, our ladies had to work very hard on the defensive end to compensate for our poor shooting (Friday) night and find a way to win," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "This has been a common theme for us this year, finding a way to win in close games."
Jayden Hill had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Lancers, Deja Rivers had 16 points and 10 boards and Arianna Jenkins added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Ava Collier-White scored a game-high 21 points to lead Prairie, which finished with a 4-21 record.
Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 66
The fourth-seeded Pacers gave the top-seeded Crusaders their best shot but ultimately fell in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal Friday that was hosted by Shoreland.
Shoreland, which won a regional quarterfinal game against Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday and finished with a 10-10 record, got a 21-point performance from freshman Amanda Heusterberg. Sarah Koestler scored 17 points, Shay Lange scored 11 and Julia Heathcock added eight.
Morgann Gardner poured in 34 points for Racine Lutheran, which improved to 17-3 and was scheduled to face second-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican in a regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Shoreland was also scheduled to host that game.